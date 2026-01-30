What is intelligent storage?

Put another way, it is a smart software layer that provides broad storage management across an enterprise ecosystem. Key features include predictive analysis, autonomous data tiering, automatic software updates and proactive troubleshooting.

Organizations today face ever-expanding data-intensive workloads, particularly as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) adoption accelerates. They are modernizing their data storage infrastructure to support these advanced analytics workloads and harness new business opportunities.

The need for intelligent storage is growing rapidly. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global data storage market is projected to grow from USD 298.54 billion in 2026 to USD 984.56 billion by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.10%.¹

This expansion is driven by vast amounts of data from Internet of Things (IoT) devices, cloud computing and AI applications, as well as data at the edge that requires local data processing capabilities. In response, organizations are turning to advanced solutions like software-defined storage (SDS) and intelligent storage systems to manage this complexity.