What is intelligent storage?

Intelligent storage is a data storage approach that uses software-defined intelligence, automation and machine learning (ML) for better overall efficiency, management and performance.
Put another way, it is a smart software layer that provides broad storage management across an enterprise ecosystem. Key features include predictive analysis, autonomous data tiering, automatic software updates and proactive troubleshooting.
Organizations today face ever-expanding data-intensive workloads, particularly as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) adoption accelerates. They are modernizing their data storage infrastructure to support these advanced analytics workloads and harness new business opportunities.
The need for intelligent storage is growing rapidly. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global data storage market is projected to grow from USD 298.54 billion in 2026 to USD 984.56 billion by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.10%.¹
This expansion is driven by vast amounts of data from Internet of Things (IoT) devices, cloud computing and AI applications, as well as data at the edge that requires local data processing capabilities. In response, organizations are turning to advanced solutions like software-defined storage (SDS) and intelligent storage systems to manage this complexity.
There are three main types of data storage:
Traditional data storage management consists of the processes used to securely retain, organize and access data assets while optimizing storage resources and providing data protection. It relies on manual provisioning, monitoring and optimization, which becomes increasingly challenging as data volumes grow and workloads diversify across hybrid cloud environments.
Intelligent storage builds upon this approach by integrating AI, ML and automation directly into the storage infrastructure. Rather than requiring manual intervention, intelligent storage manages data placement, predicts capacity needs, optimizes performance and protects against threats within a unified management system.
While closely related, intelligent storage and AI storage are not the same.
AI storage refers to data storage systems designed for the large datasets, high-speed data access and intense compute needed for AI/ML workloads. These systems are purpose-built to support AI training, inference and data lake capabilities to meet the performance demands of AI applications.
Intelligent storage embeds AI and ML into storage systems to automate management and optimize performance across all an organization’s data. Such systems analyze data patterns, automate data tiering, predict storage capacity needs and reduce operational complexity across the entire IT ecosystem.
These technologies often work together with intelligent storage systems that are also optimized for AI workloads and AI storage systems that incorporate intelligent management features.
Traditional enterprise storage technology centered on monolithic storage area networks (SANs) for archiving data and files. However, SANs became increasingly expensive for organizations to maintain as their data storage needs grew, requiring more physical servers and other IT infrastructure to meet their demands.
Cloud storage emerged with the elasticity needed to scale data volumes up or down based on business requirements. By storing data in the cloud, organizations leverage pay-as-you-go pricing, optimizing costs. Today’s cloud-based solutions involve hybrid multicloud approaches, where organizations can combine storage from multiple cloud providers to meet various requirements, such as performance, cost and compliance.
As AI and ML technologies matured and became more accessible, embedding this intelligence directly into storage infrastructure became possible. Intelligent storage has evolved as an optimized solution for scalable, data-intensive environments.
Intelligent storage goes beyond traditional cloud solutions, with features like continuous data pattern analysis, automatic data tiering and predictive maintenance. It has become an essential component in supporting today’s IT requirements, including AI training workloads, edge computing and massive data generation from IoT devices.
Intelligent storage manages data throughout its lifecycle by using several core technologies:
Intelligent storage offers benefits that help enterprises achieve their business and IT goals, including the following:
Organizations can access intelligent storage through multiple deployment options. Major public cloud providers (for example, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, IBM Cloud®, Microsoft Azure) offer intelligent storage capabilities as fully managed services. Enterprise storage vendors including Dell, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise and NetApp provide intelligent storage platforms that can be deployed in an on-premises data center or integrated with cloud environments.
Many organizations adopt strategies to optimize data placement across distributed hybrid infrastructures based on performance, compliance and cost requirements. These solutions support a range of business use cases including data lakes, high-performance computing (HPC), virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and edge computing.
