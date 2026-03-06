What is enterprise search?

“Data is the new oil” has become the standard metaphor for describing how access to the right information can drive transformational business outcomes—similar to how crude oil has powered the world since the Industrial Revolution. Companies can use data for analytics and artificial intelligence solutions to forecast trends, uncover new opportunities and seize competitive advantages.

But if data is oil, then enterprise data is the oil organizations can tap in their own backyards—and there’s a lot of it: One 2024 global study of organizations found that nearly two-thirds of respondents said they managed at least one petabyte of data.1

Leveraging enterprise data, however, takes more than just sweeping collection and voluminous storage. Enterprises, and more specifically, enterprise users, must be able to retrieve the right data, at the right time.

However, achieving this level of knowledge sharing and access can be a significant challenge. Information is often stored across fragmented data landscapes, and enterprise users must navigate multiple systems and sprawling intranet document repositories.

In fact, according to one 2025 survey of senior and executive managers, 74% said they had to use different platforms to find the information they needed.2 An earlier survey found that nearly half of digital workers struggled to find the information necessary to do their jobs.3

The right enterprise search tool can offer a more integrated, faster search experience, empowering users to query their organization’s data assets from a single window or search bar—and obtain relevant results.