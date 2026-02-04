From backlog to breakthrough: How CrushBank transforms IT help desk support with IBM watsonx

Overloaded service desks. Dispersed enterprise data. The pressure to “add AI” without breaking existing workflows. These are some of the biggest challenges facing IT service delivery, an area burdened with ever-increasing workloads and budget constraints.

Nearly a decade ago, CrushBank set out to address these problems with an AI-powered platform for optimizing IT service delivery and management. The broader goal was to improve the support delivery experience not only from a technical standpoint but for users as well.

The Hicksville, NY-based company built its platform on IBM watsonx.data®, watsonx.ai®, watsonx Orchestrate® and IBM Cloud®. It’s designed to help internal IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs) resolve tickets faster, route them more intelligently and present AI-driven capabilities to their own users. The results are impressive: a roughly 25% reduction in average time to resolution and a 20% increase in first-call resolution for customers that use the platform.

CrushBank has taken the success of AI-powered IT support assistant and expanded into a multi-tenant platform used by large enterprises across industries for a host of new use cases. These instances include legacy application modernization and customer service scenarios such as insurance claims and medical billing. All of it runs on IBM and watsonx®.