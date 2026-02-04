Artificial Intelligence IT automation

From backlog to breakthrough: How CrushBank transforms IT help desk support with IBM watsonx

CrushBank built an AI-powered IT-service platform that cuts average time to ticket resolution by 25%.

Published 04 February 2026
Overloaded service desks. Dispersed enterprise data. The pressure to “add AI” without breaking existing workflows. These are some of the biggest challenges facing IT service delivery, an area burdened with ever-increasing workloads and budget constraints. 

Nearly a decade ago, CrushBank set out to address these problems with an AI-powered platform for optimizing IT service delivery and management. The broader goal was to improve the support delivery experience not only from a technical standpoint but for users as well. 

The Hicksville, NY-based company built its platform on IBM watsonx.data®, watsonx.ai®, watsonx Orchestrate® and IBM Cloud®. It’s designed to help internal IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs) resolve tickets faster, route them more intelligently and present AI-driven capabilities to their own users. The results are impressive: a roughly 25% reduction in average time to resolution and a 20% increase in first-call resolution for customers that use the platform. 

CrushBank has taken the success of AI-powered IT support assistant and expanded into a multi-tenant platform used by large enterprises across industries for a host of new use cases. These instances include legacy application modernization and customer service scenarios such as insurance claims and medical billing. All of it runs on IBM and watsonx®. 

The use case: Smarter ticket triage, routing and prioritization

CrushBank’s primary focus targeted a familiar set of challenges for IT organizations and MSPs:

  • High-volume, noisy ticket queues where triage, categorization and routing can consume expensive engineering time.
  • Disparate systems such as IT service management tools, enterprise resource planning systems (ERPs), customer relationship management systems (CRMs), file shares, knowledge bases and custom apps that fragment the data needed to troubleshoot and resolve incidents.

Manually triaging and routing tickets is a challenging, time-consuming task. It requires context, domain knowledge and experience—often from engineers who could innovate and deliver higher-value projects. AI is well suited to this pattern-matching, classification-heavy work, freeing expert staff to focus on complex issues instead of shuffling tickets. 

Using IBM’s stack, CrushBank automatically:

  • Classifies incoming tickets with a high degree of specificity (for example, VPN setup versus VPN repair versus broader remote access issues).
  • Assigns priority based on content (for example, “the entire network is down”).
  • Incorporates business context—such as the customer’s importance or role (for example, a C-suite submitter)—into the final priority.
  • Routes tickets to the right team or engineer and applies standard categorizations consistently.

This automation directly improves time to resolution and first-call resolution (an IT team’s ability to resolve a customer issue on the first call). This improvement in turn reduces support costs and improves user satisfaction. At the same time, CrushBank’s customers can display those same AI capabilities as added value offerings to their own end customers. This approach unlocks a new revenue path without standing up their own AI platform from scratch.

The architecture: A lakehouse and agentic layer built on watsonx

CrushBank has built a hybrid, agentic architecture that treats enterprise data as the foundation of every AI workflow. IBM technologies provide the data plane, the AI plane and the orchestration layer that make this possible (see image presented further ahead).

Workflow diagram of CrushBank’s data architecture Key components of CrushBank’s architecture

1. Process disparate enterprise data

On the left side of CrushBank’s architecture are the customer’s existing systems—essentially any enterprise data source:

  • Enterprise applications: ERP, CRM, ITSM/PSA (for example, platforms such as ServiceNow and ConnectWise)
  • File-based content: File shares, document repositories, runbooks, manuals and guides
  • Collaboration and knowledge tools: SharePoint, Confluence and others 
  • Legacy systems: On-premises SQL Server apps with no APIs and even AS/400-based financial systems

CrushBank uses a mix of prebuilt, managed ingestions (for common systems such as SharePoint, Confluence and information technology service management (ITSM) tools) and a robust set of APIs for third-party sources. 

For systems with no APIs, traditional techniques such as VPN connections and Open Database Connectivity (ODBC) access can pull data directly from on-premises databases. All these feeds are orchestrated through Apache Airflow DAGs (directed acyclic graphs) that drive the end-to-end ingestion process into the IBM environment.

2. Central lakehouse on IBM Cloud

When imported, the data lands in IBM Cloud Object Storage as the central raw data repository. From there, CrushBank uses watsonx.data and Apache Airflow Pipelines to transform, enrich and organize that data into three buckets.

Structured data

  • Ticket metadata and operational records (customer, user, issue, time spent, priority, impact) are modeled into Iceberg tables managed by watsonx.data, forming the analytic backbone for reporting, training models and downstream automations.

Unstructured content

  • Manuals, knowledge-base articles, runbooks, configuration docs and other free-form content remain as objects while also being processed and vectorized.
  • The enrichment tools are used to redact any sensitive information, add concepts, categories and sentiment to improve search and data retrieval, and pull out any structured components.
  • Vectors are stored in a dedicated vector index, enabling semantic search and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) use cases across heterogeneous documentation.

Full object storage

  • The original documents are retained as full objects in Cloud Object Storage for traceability, auditability and direct retrieval when necessary.

Watsonx.data and IBM Cloud provide CrushBank a single logical platform to query and combine structured and unstructured data. This approach leaves the door open to future capabilities that extract structured fields directly from documents (like invoices or medical billing records) with watsonx.data’s intelligence tools and data ingestion.

3. Agentic Layer with watsonx Orchestrate, watsonx.ai, Flows Engine and Langflow

On top of the data plane, CrushBank has built an agentic orchestration layer powered by IBM.

Watsonx Orchestrate acts as the control plane for agents that know how to fetch data, call downstream tools and run workflows.

Watsonx.ai and other machine learning models are used for:

  • Ticket classification and categorization
  • Priority prediction based on historical patterns
  • Language understanding to identify critical phrases (for example, “everything is down” or “all systems offline”)

Watsonx.ai Flows Engine and autonomous agents run in the background. When a ticket is created, they automatically:

  • Classify it
  • Set the initial priority
  • Attach budgeting or effort tags
  • Route it to the appropriate engineer or queue

A-to-A protocol support and Langflow integration expand how CrushBank composes agents and tools, making it easier to build, test and iterate on complex multi-step automations.

The result is a hybrid human + automation design:

  • Human users interact through natural language interfaces, asking questions and getting guided responses.
  • Background agents process events (like ticket creation) autonomously, enforcing consistent workflows at scale.

4. Embedded UX: Putting AI inside existing tools

A key design principle for CrushBank is to meet users where they already work instead of forcing them into a new application. That principle is implemented through multiple UX surfaces:

  • A web UI for document search and conversational Q&A, where users can ask natural language questions such as “How do I set up a VPN?” and receive semantically matched documents and guided steps.
  • An embedded panel inside ITSM tools like ConnectWise, where CrushBank runs as a context-aware pod alongside the live ticket. The pod sees ticket metadata (customer, issue type, description) and pre-populates relevant queries such as “What are the steps to remove malware from this machine?”
  • Integrations with collaboration tools such as Microsoft Teams and Slack, where users can interact with the same AI capabilities through chat-based interfaces.
Screenshot of CrushBank’s ConnectWise UI An example of CrushBank’s embedded interface, integrated here with ConnectWise ITSM tool.

All these friction-reducing experiences are backed by the same watsonx-powered data and agentic layer, ensuring consistency in both answers and automations.

5. Security, governance and hybrid flexibility

CrushBank also leans heavily on IBM’s strengths in security and governance. The platform processes sensitive IT data—configurations, processes, credentials-related information—and requires strong guardrails around what is processed, what is generated and who can see which results.

IBM’s “hybrid by design” capabilities have proven beneficial for CrushBank customers that can’t allow some data to leave their environment. For example, one financial services customer requires CrushBank to access data from an IBM AS/400

CrushBank employs IBM’s data virtualization capabilities to display on-premises data to the cloud lakehouse logically, without physically moving it. If required, they can deploy components on-premises using Red Hat® OpenShift®, but virtualization provides a more cost-effective and operationally straightforward compromise that simplifies hybrid deployments.

Why it matters: Business impact and cross-industry applicability

CrushBank’s customers care about tangible operational outcomes, not AI for its own sake. Two of their primary KPIs—time to resolution and first-call resolution—map directly to cost, capacity and user experience:

  • A 25% reduction in average time to resolution effectively gives teams back a quarter of their support capacity without adding headcount.
  • A 20% increase in first-call resolution drives cost reduction, reduces escalations, shortens customer wait time and boosts satisfaction because users get their issues solved at the first attempt.

Behind these numbers, there is a less visible but equally important benefit: cleaner, more consistent data. When AI handles classification, prioritization and routing in a standardized way, management can trust their reports, spot trends earlier and design training and capacity plans based on reliable signals instead of noisy manual tagging.

CrushBank’s architecture has applications far beyond IT tickets. The same model-driven triage, routing and prioritization patterns apply to:

  • Insurance claims processing
  • Loan applications
  • Medical claims and billing code assignments
  • Generic customer service queues across industries

In each of these cases, CrushBank trains models on historical labeled data, layers on language understanding to interpret critical phrases and incorporates structured business context (customer value, segment, geography, and so on) to compute a final priority or route. It doesn’t matter whether a record is a ticket, claim or application—only how it is represented in vectors and features. That reusability is what turns the platform into a cross-industry solution.

From a TCO perspective, this process means a CrushBank customer can:

  • Reuse the same lakehouse, models and agents to solve multiple triage and routing problems.
  • Avoid buying point solutions or licensing generic copilots per user when what they really need is domain-specific, multi-tenant AI wired into their core workflows.

Scaling with IBM: From IT tickets to an AI platform business

CrushBank is now working with multiple partners who resell its platform, enabling MSPs and other providers to bring AI capabilities to hundreds of end customers without needing to build, secure and scale their own data and AI stacks.

Because the architecture is agentic, data-centric and embedded by design, scaling typically entails:

  • Adding new connectors and datasets into the IBM-backed lakehouse.
  • Training or fine-tuning models by using a particular customer’s historical records.
  • Configuring new automations and UI embeddings into the tools each customer already uses.

For CrushBank’s customers, the payoff is straightforward: faster resolution times, fewer escalations, more productive engineers and AI-powered service desks that feel like an extension of existing tools rather than another silo. For users, it means getting issues resolved faster and more accurately, without the need for specialized expertise about watsonx, vector databases or agentic workflows.

By building on IBM’s data, AI and orchestration stack, CrushBank has turned a single IT support challenge into a scalable AI platform business. This platform can follow its customers into new verticals, new data sources and new use cases without redoing the foundation each time.

