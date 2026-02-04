From backlog to breakthrough: How CrushBank transforms IT help desk support with IBM watsonx

CrushBank built an AI-powered IT-service platform that cuts average time to ticket resolution by 25%.
Overloaded service desks. Dispersed enterprise data. The pressure to “add AI” without breaking existing workflows. These are some of the biggest challenges facing IT service delivery, an area burdened with ever-increasing workloads and budget constraints.
Nearly a decade ago, CrushBank set out to address these problems with an AI-powered platform for optimizing IT service delivery and management. The broader goal was to improve the support delivery experience not only from a technical standpoint but for users as well.
The Hicksville, NY-based company built its platform on IBM watsonx.data®, watsonx.ai®, watsonx Orchestrate® and IBM Cloud®. It’s designed to help internal IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs) resolve tickets faster, route them more intelligently and present AI-driven capabilities to their own users. The results are impressive: a roughly 25% reduction in average time to resolution and a 20% increase in first-call resolution for customers that use the platform.
CrushBank has taken the success of AI-powered IT support assistant and expanded into a multi-tenant platform used by large enterprises across industries for a host of new use cases. These instances include legacy application modernization and customer service scenarios such as insurance claims and medical billing. All of it runs on IBM and watsonx®.
CrushBank’s primary focus targeted a familiar set of challenges for IT organizations and MSPs:
Manually triaging and routing tickets is a challenging, time-consuming task. It requires context, domain knowledge and experience—often from engineers who could innovate and deliver higher-value projects. AI is well suited to this pattern-matching, classification-heavy work, freeing expert staff to focus on complex issues instead of shuffling tickets.
Using IBM’s stack, CrushBank automatically:
This automation directly improves time to resolution and first-call resolution (an IT team’s ability to resolve a customer issue on the first call). This improvement in turn reduces support costs and improves user satisfaction. At the same time, CrushBank’s customers can display those same AI capabilities as added value offerings to their own end customers. This approach unlocks a new revenue path without standing up their own AI platform from scratch.
CrushBank has built a hybrid, agentic architecture that treats enterprise data as the foundation of every AI workflow. IBM technologies provide the data plane, the AI plane and the orchestration layer that make this possible (see image presented further ahead).
On the left side of CrushBank’s architecture are the customer’s existing systems—essentially any enterprise data source:
CrushBank uses a mix of prebuilt, managed ingestions (for common systems such as SharePoint, Confluence and information technology service management (ITSM) tools) and a robust set of APIs for third-party sources.
For systems with no APIs, traditional techniques such as VPN connections and Open Database Connectivity (ODBC) access can pull data directly from on-premises databases. All these feeds are orchestrated through Apache Airflow DAGs (directed acyclic graphs) that drive the end-to-end ingestion process into the IBM environment.
When imported, the data lands in IBM Cloud Object Storage as the central raw data repository. From there, CrushBank uses watsonx.data and Apache Airflow Pipelines to transform, enrich and organize that data into three buckets.
Structured data
Ticket metadata and operational records (customer, user, issue, time spent, priority, impact) are modeled into Iceberg tables managed by watsonx.data, forming the analytic backbone for reporting, training models and downstream automations.
Unstructured content
Full object storage
The original documents are retained as full objects in Cloud Object Storage for traceability, auditability and direct retrieval when necessary.
Watsonx.data and IBM Cloud provide CrushBank a single logical platform to query and combine structured and unstructured data. This approach leaves the door open to future capabilities that extract structured fields directly from documents (like invoices or medical billing records) with watsonx.data’s intelligence tools and data ingestion.
On top of the data plane, CrushBank has built an agentic orchestration layer powered by IBM.
Watsonx Orchestrate acts as the control plane for agents that know how to fetch data, call downstream tools and run workflows.
Watsonx.ai and other machine learning models are used for:
Watsonx.ai Flows Engine and autonomous agents run in the background. When a ticket is created, they automatically:
A-to-A protocol support and Langflow integration expand how CrushBank composes agents and tools, making it easier to build, test and iterate on complex multi-step automations.
The result is a hybrid human + automation design:
A key design principle for CrushBank is to meet users where they already work instead of forcing them into a new application. That principle is implemented through multiple UX surfaces:
All these friction-reducing experiences are backed by the same watsonx-powered data and agentic layer, ensuring consistency in both answers and automations.
CrushBank also leans heavily on IBM’s strengths in security and governance. The platform processes sensitive IT data—configurations, processes, credentials-related information—and requires strong guardrails around what is processed, what is generated and who can see which results.
IBM’s “hybrid by design” capabilities have proven beneficial for CrushBank customers that can’t allow some data to leave their environment. For example, one financial services customer requires CrushBank to access data from an IBM AS/400.
CrushBank employs IBM’s data virtualization capabilities to display on-premises data to the cloud lakehouse logically, without physically moving it. If required, they can deploy components on-premises using Red Hat® OpenShift®, but virtualization provides a more cost-effective and operationally straightforward compromise that simplifies hybrid deployments.
CrushBank’s customers care about tangible operational outcomes, not AI for its own sake. Two of their primary KPIs—time to resolution and first-call resolution—map directly to cost, capacity and user experience:
Behind these numbers, there is a less visible but equally important benefit: cleaner, more consistent data. When AI handles classification, prioritization and routing in a standardized way, management can trust their reports, spot trends earlier and design training and capacity plans based on reliable signals instead of noisy manual tagging.
CrushBank’s architecture has applications far beyond IT tickets. The same model-driven triage, routing and prioritization patterns apply to:
In each of these cases, CrushBank trains models on historical labeled data, layers on language understanding to interpret critical phrases and incorporates structured business context (customer value, segment, geography, and so on) to compute a final priority or route. It doesn’t matter whether a record is a ticket, claim or application—only how it is represented in vectors and features. That reusability is what turns the platform into a cross-industry solution.
From a TCO perspective, this process means a CrushBank customer can:
CrushBank is now working with multiple partners who resell its platform, enabling MSPs and other providers to bring AI capabilities to hundreds of end customers without needing to build, secure and scale their own data and AI stacks.
Because the architecture is agentic, data-centric and embedded by design, scaling typically entails:
For CrushBank’s customers, the payoff is straightforward: faster resolution times, fewer escalations, more productive engineers and AI-powered service desks that feel like an extension of existing tools rather than another silo. For users, it means getting issues resolved faster and more accurately, without the need for specialized expertise about watsonx, vector databases or agentic workflows.
By building on IBM’s data, AI and orchestration stack, CrushBank has turned a single IT support challenge into a scalable AI platform business. This platform can follow its customers into new verticals, new data sources and new use cases without redoing the foundation each time.