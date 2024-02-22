What is cloud architecture?

An essential part of modern business operations, cloud computing is the on-demand access, via the internet, to computing resources—applications, physical servers, virtual servers, data storage, development tools, networking capabilities and more—hosted at a remote data center managed by a cloud services provider (or CSP).

Typically, one of the leading cloud vendors—Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform, IBM Cloud or Microsoft Azure—or other cloud services providers like VMware makes these resources available on a pay-as-you-go or a monthly subscription basis. Cloud computing allows businesses to use remote servers to store and access data, reducing the costs of building and maintaining traditional on-premises IT infrastructure.

Cloud computing offers myriad business advantages, including improved performance and efficiency, unlimited scalability and enhanced strategic value. According to a report from McKinsey (link resides outside ibm.com), cloud computing could generate approximately USD 3 trillion in EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) by 2030. The study also found the value cloud generates from enabling businesses to innovate is worth more than five times what is possible by simply reducing IT costs. Business use cases predicted to drive the value of cloud computing include big data analytics, the Internet of Things (IoT) and automation.