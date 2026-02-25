What is persistent storage for containers?

Containerization consists of packaging software code with only the operating system (OS) libraries and dependencies—typically Linux-based—required to run it. This process creates a single lightweight unit, such as a container, that can run consistently across any infrastructure.

As organizations shifted from virtual machines (VMs) to containers, the need to manage containerized workloads at scale grew. Docker, introduced in 2013, made containers widely accessible by offering developers a standardized way to build and share them. But orchestrating hundreds or thousands of containers across hybrid multicloud environments requires a way to handle complexity. Hence, Kubernetes was developed to automate the deployment, scaling and management of containerized applications.

Created by Google in 2014, Kubernetes is an open source platform maintained by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). Major cloud providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and IBM Cloud® support the platform.

Kubernetes runs containers in pods, which are deployed across nodes in a Kubernetes cluster. It manages configuration and communication between components through application programming interfaces (APIs), supporting automated orchestration across diverse systems. Today, Kubernetes is the de facto standard for container orchestration.

In relation to data storage, an important aspect of how Kubernetes works is understanding the distinction between stateless and stateful applications. Stateless applications (for example, web servers handling API requests) handle each request independently. As a result, they do not retain data between sessions. In contrast, stateful applications (for example, databases) do retain data and depend on information from previous interactions to function properly.

Moreover, containers and pods in Kubernetes are ephemeral, able to be stopped, restarted or rescheduled at any time. For stateless applications, this behavior is not an issue. However, in stateful applications, when a container stops, any data stored inside it is lost. Here’s where persistent storage plays an essential role in containerized settings by separating data from the container lifecycle.

In addition to traditional applications moving to containers, data-intensive workloads like databases, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are increasingly cloud-based. These workloads require persistent storage to ensure that data survives container termination, maintains state within distributed systems and provides the high-throughput, low-latency performance that model training demands.