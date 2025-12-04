What is a data quality assessment?

DQAs help organizations evaluate current data quality to confirm that the data is accurate, complete, consistent and trustworthy, forming the foundation for data quality assurance practices. Organizations rely on data to drive business outcomes, and its strategic importance continues to grow.



In fact, nearly two-thirds (64%) of surveyed chief data officers identified leveraging data for competitive advantage as their organization’s top priority, according to a recent study from the IBM Institute for Business Value.1 However, achieving this advantage requires more than just data accessibility—it demands high-quality data.

This is where a data quality assessment proves critical. Rather than being a one-time check, a DQA is a structured process designed to uncover gaps and risks in information quality and recommend corrective actions.

It generally involves profiling datasets, validating them against business rules and analyzing patterns or anomalies that could compromise decision-making. At its core, a DQA answers a critical question: “Can this data be trusted to support the business processes and decisions it was intended for?”

Typically, data quality assessments are performed or overseen by data stewards, data governance teams or business analysts who understand both the technical and business context of the data. In larger organizations, this responsibility may fall under a chief data officer or a dedicated data governance function, working closely with IT and business units to ensure alignment with organizational goals.