What is social media analytics?

Social media analytics is the ability to gather and find meaning in data gathered from social channels to support business decisions—and measure the performance of actions based on those decisions through social media.
Practitioners and analysts alike know social media by its many websites and channels: Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, Reddit and many others.
Social media analytics is broader than metrics such as likes, follows, retweets, previews, clicks, and impressions gathered from individual channels. It also differs from reporting offered by services that support marketing campaigns such as LinkedIn or Google Analytics.
Social media analytics uses specifically designed software platforms that work similarly to web search tools. Data about keywords or topics is retrieved through search queries or web ‘crawlers’ that span channels. Fragments of text are returned, loaded into a database, categorized and analyzed to derive meaningful insights.
Social media analytics includes the concept of social listening. Listening is monitoring social channels for problems and opportunities. Social media analytics tools typically incorporate listening into more comprehensive reporting that involves listening and performance analysis.
IBM points out that with the prevalence of social media: “News of a great product can spread like wildfire. And news about a bad product — or a bad experience with a customer service rep — can spread just as quickly. Consumers are now holding organizations to account for their brand promises and sharing their experiences with friends, co-workers and the public at large.”
Social media analytics helps companies address these experiences and use them to:
These insights can be used to not only make tactical adjustments, like addressing an angry tweet, they can help drive strategic decisions. In fact, IBM finds social media analytics is now “being brought into the core discussions about how businesses develop their strategies.”
These strategies affect a range of business activity:
The first step for effective social media analytics is developing a goal. Goals can range from increasing revenue to pinpointing service issues. From there, topics or keywords can be selected and parameters such as date range can be set. Sources also need to be specified — responses to YouTube videos, Facebook conversations, Twitter arguments, Amazon product reviews, comments from news sites. It is important to select sources pertinent to a given product, service or brand.
Typically, a data set will be established to support the goals, topics, parameters and sources. Data is retrieved, analyzed and reported through visualizations that make it easier to understand and manipulate.
These steps are typical of a general social media analytics approach that can be made more effective by capabilities found in social media analytics platforms.
Gain unique insights into the evolving landscape of ABI solutions, highlighting key findings, assumptions and recommendations for data and analytics leaders.
Take a deeper look into why business intelligence challenges might persist and what it means for users across an organization.
Explore the data leader's guide to building a data-driven organization and driving business advantage.
Simplify data access and automate data governance. Discover the power of integrating a data lakehouse strategy into your data architecture, including cost-optimizing your workloads and scaling AI and analytics, with all your data, anywhere.
See how North York General Hospital improves care and secures funding by using data-driven insights.
Understand what happened and why, what might happen, and what you can do about it. With clear, step-by-step explanations of its reasoning, Project Ripasso empowers every business user with insights for confident decision-making at the speed of thought.
To thrive, companies must use data to build customer loyalty, automate business processes and innovate with AI-driven solutions.
Unlock the value of enterprise data with IBM Consulting, building an insight-driven organization that delivers business advantage.