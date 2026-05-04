What is data center modernization?

Traditional data centers followed a centralized model. Physical servers ran individual applications, teams attached storage systems to specific hosts and network configurations required manual operation. This model worked well when workloads involved running enterprise applications like enterprise resource planning (ERP) and databases.

The shift to modern data centers began with server virtualization, which separated workloads from physical hardware and let multiple applications share resources on a single server. Software-defined infrastructure extended that to storage and networking.

The introduction of containers and Kubernetes increased portability, letting applications run consistently across on-premises servers, private cloud and public cloud platforms. This software-driven approach to managing the entire data center is referred to as the software-defined data center (SDDC).

Today, the modern data center is no longer a fixed location. It spans core facilities, cloud-based platforms and edge locations, with workloads moving based on performance, cost, latency and compliance rather than physical proximity to hardware. This distributed hybrid cloud model gives organizations the flexibility to run workloads where they perform best, while software and automation drive resource provisioning and management.

AI data centers go further, built for the scale and performance demands of AI training and inference workloads that traditional data centers were not designed to handle.