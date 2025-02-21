What is an AI data center?

In an early 2025 blog post, Microsoft named AI the “electricity of our age.” Whether that declaration is hyperbole or spot-on remains to be seen. However, the adoption of AI tools such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT by millions of nonexpert users has moved at an electrifying pace. This clear productivity and monetization potential of AI capabilities has led to an intense flow of new AI productivity tools, agents and content generators.

Open source models and the continued democratization of AI means it’s not just major players making waves in the AI ecosystem. Almost any entity can be a tech company, if they can identify an AI use case and adopt the IT infrastructure to get it done. According to a 2024 report by the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBM IBV), 43% of C-level technology executives say their concerns about their technology infrastructure have increased over the past six months because of generative AI, and they now are focused on optimizing their infrastructure for scaling it.

Meanwhile, the data center industry has grown to fit demand. Data center infrastructure around the globe is increasingly AI-ready, capable of processing high volumes of complicated computations and requests. Currently, the Asian Pacific and North American regions have the highest proliferation of data centers, particularly in areas such as Beijing, Shanghai, northern Virginia and the San Francisco Bay area.1

Substantial investments from big tech have also signaled growth for the AI data center sector. In 2025, Microsoft plans to invest approximately USD 80 billion on data center construction and Meta is investing USD 10 billion in a new, four million-square-foot hyperscale data center development in the US state of Louisiana.