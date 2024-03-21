What is a hyperscale data center?

An organization wishing to operate a hyperscale data center will have no shortage of decisions to make as it determines the best course of action to follow. The first of these questions may be: “Should we build or rent?” Building even a modest data center is going to entail some level of investment. Constructing a hyperscale data center requires a financial commitment that’s even more serious.

Many companies opt to go another way by choosing a colocation data center—a data center whose owners rent out facilities and server space to other businesses. The appeal of this method should be immediately apparent: Renting out space for hardware demands a significantly smaller investment than building an entire structure to house equipment, at least in terms of up-front monies paid.

Comparing the two basic options, it’s clear each has its advantages and disadvantages. Building a hyperscale data center is typically expensive and labor-intensive, but it also offers hyperscale facilities that are custom-built for that company, with all of its adjustable aspects suitably optimized.

Meanwhile, renting out space in a colocation data center offers more options for mobility and requires infinitely less investment. But it’s going to be very unlikely that a colocated data center will have been designed to that client’s ideal specifications.

Some organizations are seeking yet another option—one that assures them that as they continue to move forward, they will be able to scale upward without having to purchase additional and costly storage equipment for their private-cloud-based system. For many of these companies, the right answer involves migrating away from a privately owned system and relocating their operations to a public cloud environment, such as they find with Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) apps like Microsoft 365 or Google Suite.

There are other variations like modular data centers, which are pre-engineered facilities that are designed for use as data centers. Not only are modular data centers pre-engineered, they’re also pre-piped and equipped with necessary cooling equipment. Modular data centers are ideal for organizations that want to experiment with data center functionality in a limited way before making huge investments, as well as for those companies that need to implement a reliable data center solution quickly.