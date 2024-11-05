Democratizing the development of AI refers to including more people in the creation of AI solutions. But exactly who those people are depends on your interpretation of the concept. Often, it’s about providing developers, researchers and data scientists with free or low-cost computing resources and technical tools that are already accessible to those employed by large tech firms.

Still, in other cases, democratizing development entails including nontechnical users in AI solutions and model development. It means looking beyond rarified expert circles to those people who don’t necessarily possess a deep understanding of AI algorithms, data sets and computer science.

This can be achieved by providing tools that help users without tech know-how still build and adapt AI-powered applications. This concept bears some similarity to data democratization within enterprises—the process of creating systems and adopting tools that allow any employee, regardless of their technical background, to incorporate data science into their decision-making processes.

In both cases, the democratization of AI development is considered to be a good thing for the future of AI innovation. Such innovation could optimize AI models to more effectively serve a broader array of stakeholders and users than it does currently. For example, smaller businesses that previously couldn’t afford to create bespoke AI applications might find such endeavors more feasible due to more affordable tools and services.

Meanwhile, consumers from underrepresented groups might also benefit because democratized development could help prevent AI bias, which is when the biases of society are inadvertently embedded in algorithmic design, AI training data and other aspects of AI development. AI bias can produce outcomes that are unhelpful or even harmful to people from underrepresented groups, hindering their ability to participate in the economy and society.

Part of the bias problem stems from the fact that, as researchers from the Centre for the Governance of AI note, leading AI companies typically employ “a narrow demographic” of developers. The researchers concluded that including more people in AI development could result in applications that serve more diverse interests.9

For now, the bulk of AI development and innovation remains concentrated in certain countries and the for-profit sector. According to one 2024 study, developers in the United States produced 5 times as many AI foundation models in a single year as in China, home to the second-highest level of development. Meanwhile, developers within the tech industry created nearly 4 times the number of models as those hailing from academia.10