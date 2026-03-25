What is server virtualization?

Server virtualization is a key function of modern enterprise IT. For instance, when you book a flight, stream a live music event or access a company application remotely, the apps running behind those experiences are invariably hosted on virtualized servers. This infrastructure enables organizations to run thousands of workloads while reducing physical hardware use.

In a traditional server environment, organizations dedicate one physical server to one application, leaving servers largely underutilized. Server virtualization changes that. Multiple virtual machines (VMs) share a single physical server, each with its own dedicated resources and isolated from the others. The result is infrastructure that is cheaper to run, faster to scale and more efficient to manage.

Today, server virtualization is foundational to cloud computing and modern data center operations. A SkyQuest study estimates the global server virtualization market at USD 9.0 billion in 2024. The report projects that it will reach USD 13.96 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%.1

As organizations consolidate data centers and manage hybrid multicloud environments, the demands on virtualized infrastructure have grown. Server virtualization also gives organizations the flexibility to support artificial intelligence (AI) workloads and meet data sovereignty requirements for managing infrastructure across regions.