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What is server virtualization?

By Stephanie Susnjara , Ian Smalley
Published 25 March 2026

Server virtualization defined

Server virtualization is the process of partitioning a single physical server into multiple isolated virtual servers, each running its own operating system (OS) and applications independently.

Server virtualization is a key function of modern enterprise IT. For instance, when you book a flight, stream a live music event or access a company application remotely, the apps running behind those experiences are invariably hosted on virtualized servers. This infrastructure enables organizations to run thousands of workloads while reducing physical hardware use.

In a traditional server environment, organizations dedicate one physical server to one application, leaving servers largely underutilized. Server virtualization changes that. Multiple virtual machines (VMs) share a single physical server, each with its own dedicated resources and isolated from the others. The result is infrastructure that is cheaper to run, faster to scale and more efficient to manage.

Today, server virtualization is foundational to cloud computing and modern data center operations. A SkyQuest study estimates the global server virtualization market at USD 9.0 billion in 2024. The report projects that it will reach USD 13.96 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%.1

As organizations consolidate data centers and manage hybrid multicloud environments, the demands on virtualized infrastructure have grown. Server virtualization also gives organizations the flexibility to support artificial intelligence (AI) workloads and meet data sovereignty requirements for managing infrastructure across regions.

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Server virtualization and related technologies

To understand server virtualization, it helps to review a few related technologies that underpin modern IT infrastructure:

  • Virtualization
  • Containers
  • Kubernetes
  • Cloud-based services

Virtualization

Virtualization uses software to create an abstraction layer over physical hardware, dividing a single server’s resources (for example, CPU, memory, storage and networking) into multiple virtual machines (VMs).

Each VM runs its own independent operating system and behaves like a separate server, even though it shares the same underlying hardware.

Containers

As organizations modernized their infrastructure, containers emerged alongside virtual machines as a key part of how teams build and deploy applications.

Where VMs virtualize the hardware, containers virtualize the operating system, packaging just the application and its dependencies, making them lighter and faster to deploy.

Kubernetes

Kubernetes has become the standard platform for orchestrating containers at scale, automating deployment, scaling and management across hybrid cloud and multicloud environments.

Kubernetes is commonly used with microservices, which allow organizations to break applications into smaller, independent services that are easier to deploy and manage.

Cloud-based services

Cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and IBM Cloud® deliver infrastructure and software services through three primary models built on virtualized servers:

  • Platform as a service (PaaS) offers a complete on-demand cloud platform (for example, hardware, software, infrastructure) for developing, running and managing applications.
  • Software as a service (SaaS), the most widely used model, delivers applications that run entirely in the cloud (for example, Zoom, Google Workspace).
OpenShift 

Modern Virtualization with Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud

Learn how Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud empowers developers to securely deploy, manage and scale containerized applications on cloud. This video gives an overview of its integration to IBM Cloud.
Explore OpenShift on IBM Cloud

How does server virtualization work?

Server virtualization relies on various components working together to create and manage virtual environments:

  • Bare metal server: The underlying physical server hardware, also referred to as the bare metal server, provides the resources all virtual servers share.
  • Hypervisor: The hypervisor is the software layer that sits directly on the bare metal server, managing resource allocation and keeping each VM isolated from the others. Major virtualization platforms include VMware vSphere (Broadcom), Microsoft Hyper-V, IBM PowerVM®, Red Hat KVM and Citrix.
  • Virtual machines (VMs): Virtual machines are individual virtual environments with the capability to run their own operating system and applications as if on dedicated hardware.
  • Guest operating system: Virtual machines on the same physical host can each run a different operating system. For instance, one VM might run Windows server while another runs Linux on the same bare metal machine.
  • Virtual network interfaces: Software-defined networking (SDN) allows VMs to communicate with each other and with external networks. A retail company, for example, can run its web server, database and payment processing on separate VMs on the same physical machine, with each having its own network connection and security policies.

Types of server virtualization

In server virtualization, there’s no single universal approach. The right method depends on workload requirements, performance needs and the level of isolation and resource management needed. The following are some of the main types of server virtualization: 

  • Full virtualization
  • Para-virtualization
  • OS-level virtualization
  • Hardware-assisted virtualization

Full virtualization

Full virtualization completely simulates the underlying hardware, allowing guest operating systems to run as they would on a dedicated physical machine. The hypervisor handles all interactions between the guest OS and the hardware.

In this case, virtually any OS can run as a guest. This capability makes full virtualization the most widely used approach in enterprise environments.

Para-virtualization

With para-virtualization, the guest OS is modified to communicate directly with the hypervisor rather than using full hardware simulation. This approach lowers resource usage and improves performance, particularly for I/O-intensive workloads.

OS-level virtualization

Rather than creating separate VMs, OS-level virtualization partitions a single operating system into containers. These containers function as isolated user instances that share the host kernel, making them lightweight and fast to provision.

Docker is the most popular tool for this type of server virtualization, commonly used in microservices and DevOps settings where apps communicate through application programming interfaces (APIs).

Hardware-assisted virtualization

Hardware-assisted virtualization uses processor extensions (for example, Intel VT-x and AMD-V) to handle virtualization tasks at the hardware level, reducing the workload on the hypervisor and advancing overall performance.

This hardware integration enables modern processors to support virtualized workloads more efficiently, particularly for compute-intensive apps such as AI and machine learning (ML). Enterprise platforms like IBM PowerVM and VMware ESXi use hardware integration to deliver faster virtualization for workloads that require high availability and performance.

Server virtualization versus containerization

Server virtualization is sometimes confused with containerization. While both technologies are related, they take different approaches to running efficient workloads.

  • Server virtualization reproduces an entire computer in software, with each VM running a separate operating system on shared physical hardware.
  • Containers share the underlying OS kernel and package only the application and its dependencies, making them smaller and faster to deploy.

Most organizations use both technologies, with Kubernetes orchestrating containers across them.

Benefits of server virtualization

Server virtualization offers both operational and financial benefits, including the following key benefits:

  • Resource optimization: Server virtualization allows multiple workloads to run on a single machine, allowing organizations to get more out of their existing hardware.
  • Cost-efficiency: Consolidating workloads onto fewer physical servers generates cost savings across hardware, power, cooling and data center space, reducing both capital expenditure and operating costs.
  • Scalability: Server virtualization enables organizations to scale resource usage up or down based on actual demand, avoiding the cost of over-provisioning hardware for workloads that only spike occasionally.
  • Increased productivity: Provisioning a new physical server can take days or weeks, whereas provisioning a VM takes only minutes. Centralized management of virtual environments helps IT teams to respond to changes faster, spin up environments on demand and automate tasks, delivering faster results.
  • Business resilience: Server virtualization supports business resilience by allowing businesses to replicate and migrate virtual machines across physical hosts with minimal disruption. If a physical host fails, VMs fail over to another automatically and live migration keeps applications running during planned maintenance or unexpected failures.
  • Sustainability: Server consolidation reduces hardware manufacturing demands and lowers cooling requirements. For organizations with sustainability commitments or ESG reporting requirements, this shift translates to reduced data center energy consumption and a lowered environmental impact.
  • Enhanced security: Server virtualization creates isolation between workloads. For instance, a security incident in one VM does not automatically affect others on the same host. Organizations can apply data security policies at the VM level and use monitoring to flag unusual activity across the network.

Server virtualization use cases

Server virtualization offers a wide range of enterprise use cases, from everyday IT operations to more complex infrastructure strategies:

  • Backup and disaster recovery (BDR)
  • DevOps and test environments
  • Desktop virtualization
  • Cloud migration
  • High-performance computing
  • Digital sovereignty
Backup and disaster recovery (BDR)

Server virtualization simplifies backup and disaster recovery (BDR) and data protection by enabling VMs to be copied to a secondary site or cloud environment. This supports business continuity by ensuring teams can restore workloads in minutes rather than hours.
DevOps and test environments

Server virtualization gives DevOps teams and developers access to production-like environments on demand and supports parallel testing across multiple configurations. CI/CD pipelines integrate naturally with virtualized infrastructure, automating environment creation as part of the build and test lifecycle.
Desktop virtualization

Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) runs desktop operating systems as VMs on consolidated servers and then streams them to end-user devices. Organizations can deliver a full desktop experience to any device while keeping data off local machines, simplifying security and compliance.
Cloud migration

Server virtualization is commonly the first step in legacy application modernization, giving organizations a way to move older systems to hybrid cloud environments without rebuilding them from scratch. Workload migration becomes more manageable when applications are already virtualized, allowing organizations to integrate their legacy systems at a pace that works for their business.
High-performance computing (HPC)

Industries like financial services, healthcare and research use high-performance computing to run complex simulations and data-intensive applications more efficiently. Server virtualization helps organizations to pool compute resources across multiple physical servers and allocate them dynamically to these high-demand workloads.
Digital sovereignty

According to Gartner, by 2028, 65% of governments globally will introduce digital sovereignty requirements to protect national infrastructure and limit outside regulatory influence.2

As data residency and infrastructure control needs grow, server virtualization has become an important tool for managing compliance across territories. It helps organizations manage where workloads run and enforce geographic boundaries across different regulatory environments.

Server virtualization and AI

AI is changing how organizations rely on server virtualization. As enterprises move from AI pilots into full production, virtualized servers face greater demands that include more workloads, higher resource usage and processing power requirements and less tolerance for downtime.

Modern virtualized data centers increasingly use AI to manage server resources more efficiently. Rather than relying on manual configuration, organizations can monitor CPU usage, memory consumption, storage bottlenecks and VM sprawl in real time, rebalancing workloads as conditions change. Predictive capacity planning takes this approach further, anticipating demand before it peaks rather than reacting after the fact.

AI is also impacting server virtualization security. By constantly monitoring traffic between VMs and analyzing behavioral patterns, organizations can identify threats earlier and respond faster than traditional rule-based tools allow.

For organizations managing sensitive AI workloads, server virtualization supports AI sovereignty by keeping those workloads on infrastructure that the organization controls.

Authors

Stephanie Susnjara

Staff Writer

IBM Think

Ian Smalley

Staff Editor

IBM Think

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