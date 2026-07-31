In this episode of Security Intelligence, Limor Kessem, X-Force Cyber Crisis Management Global Lead, explores the side of breach response that most organizations forget: the human side.

From employees posting ransom notes on Facebook to well-meaning staffers accidentally paying ransoms to sanctioned entities, the biggest threats to your crisis response often come from inside the building.

Kessem makes the case for expansive, cross-functional incident response playbooks that arm everyone from HR to the C-suite with exactly what they need to do, hour by hour, when things go sideways. She also digs into crisis leadership, emotional management and the overlooked logistics—like who feeds your team during a 48-hour response sprint—that can make the difference between succumbing to the crisis or coming out on top.

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.

The AI tipping point: 56% increase in AI-driven attacks, led by AI deepfake impersonations and AI-enabled malware, which drove the highest volume of those incidents. Read the Cost of a Data Breach Report 2026 to know how to take action.