Is your robot vacuum safe? Here’s why it matters

A consumer just wanted to control his own personal robot vacuum with a PlayStation controller. He ended up controlling thousands of strangers’ vacuums, too.

This week on Security Intelligence, we cover one of the wildest IoT security stories in recent memory: How one user accidentally built an army of 6,700 robot vacuums, and what it means for cybersecurity pros.  
 
Then we turn to TOAD — telephone-oriented attack delivery — a deceptively low-tech social engineering method that’s quietly becoming one of attackers’ favorite tools. We talk about why it works and what defenders can actually do about an attack that skips most of your defenses entirely.

And finally: healthcare’s cybersecurity problems. This season of the hit medical drama The Pitt features a hospital-debilitating ransomware attack, which is perhaps one of the most realistic things to ever happen on a show known for its verisimilitude. We explore why ransomware is so prevalent in healthcare, why patching is rare and what it would actually take to change that.

Segments

  • 00:00 -- Introduction
  • 0:58 -- Rise of the robot vacuum army
  • 10:02 -- Anthropic debuts Claude Code Security
  • 24:39 -- Thwarting distillation attacks
  • 34:23 -- Why hackers love TOADs
  • 44:14 -- Healthcare’s cybersecurity woes

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
