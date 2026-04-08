Project Lightwell brings open source security into the AI era

About the episode

Open source software powers more than 90% of Fortune 500 companies. It also powers a growing number of cyberattacks.  
 
This week on Security Intelligence,

  1. We dig into IBM and Red Hat’s $5 billion answer to that problem: Project Lightwell, a massive investment in AI-augmented engineers and a trusted security clearinghouse designed to shore up the open source ecosystem from the inside out. 
  2.  We also break down SymJack, a clever new attack technique that turns AI coding agents against themselves by tricking them into overwriting their own configuration files. And the most worrisome part is how it gets around human-in-the-loop checks.
  3. And: LayerX’s “State of AI Usage Report 2026” shows AI adoption isn’t spreading evenly across organizations. We explore what it means for cybersecurity pros when AI fragments throughout the software supply chain while simultaneously concentrating in the hands of a few power users.  

Segments: 

  • 00:00 - Intro 
  • 01:05 - Project Lightwell 
  • 12:51 - SymJack 
  • 26:11 - AI usage in 2026

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
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Host and speakers of the episode:

Mihai Criveti illustration
Sophie Cunningham,
Dark Web Analyst, X-Force Threat Intelligence
Pictogram of a person
Brent Holden
CTO, Global Field, Red Hat
Olivia Buzek
Dave McGinnis
VP/Sr Partner Global Cyber Threat Management, IBM Consulting
Headshot of Tim Hwang, Podcast Host of Mixture of Experts
Matt Kosinski
Host
Topics we discussed during the episode What is open source software? What is the vulnerability management lifecycle? What is the Log4j vulnerability?

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