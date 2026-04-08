Anthropic says its newest AI model, Claude Mythos, has found thousands of zero-day vulnerabilities across every major OS and web browser. It’s so powerful, they won’t release it publicly. Instead, they’re restricting access to a handful of trusted partners, who get to experiment with Mythos through a new initiative called Project Glasswing.

Where does that leave the rest of us, who don’t get to tinker with perhaps the most advanced model yet? This week on Security Intelligence, Sridhar Muppidi, Michelle Alvarez, and Dustin “EvilMog” Heywood join host Matt Kosinski to discuss what Mythos and Glasswing really mean for the average security pro. How much is hype? How much is the real deal? And how could this limited release backfire? Then: The FBI’s 2025 Internet Crime Report saw scam losses jump 26%, and Accenture found a 127% increase in malicious hackers trying to recruit the employees of their targets.

All that and more on Security Intelligence.

Segments:

00:00 – Intro

1:22 – Claude Mythos and Project Glasswing

12:26 – The 2025 Internet Crime Report

20:19 – Attackers recruiting more insiders

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.