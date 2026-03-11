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Promptware, cloud security trends for 2026, and what the Xbox One hack means for cybersecurity

Someone finally cracked the Xbox One after 13 years. Here’s why security pros should care. On this episode of Security Intelligence, panelists Ian Molloy, Seth Glasgow and Kimmie Farrington discuss the Xbox One hack presented at RE//verse 2026. More than just a neat story of one hacker’s ingenuity, there are some important takeaways for practitioners here.

But before that, we get into promptware, a new model for understanding attacks on LLMs that goes beyond the basics of prompt injections. Formulated by a handful of prominent cybersecurity researchers, including Bruce Schneier, promptware urges defenders to start thinking about the full AI attack kill chain, not just the front door. Then we dive into a new analysis of cloud attack trends from IBM X-Force’s Omari Jones, which finds that cybercriminals are targeting cloud ecosystems rather than cloud infrastructure. How do we need to shift our own mindsets to counter this?

Meanwhile, Google Threat Intelligence Group and Coveware find ransomware gangs increasingly ditching their flashy external tools in favor of PowerShell and other built-in system utilities—making detection significantly harder. And Chuck Everette’s Dark Reading op-ed raises a question that doesn’t get enough airtime: With everyone focused on cutting-edge AI tech, what about the downright ancient OT systems and PLCs that underpin large swaths of American critical infrastructure? All that and more on Security Intelligence.

In this episode:

  • 00:00 – Introduction
  • 1:01 – From prompt injection to promptware
  • 11:15 – Cloud security trends 2026 
  • 19:59 – Ransomware attackers live off the land 
  • 28:53 – OT security: cybersecurity’s “rusting edge” 
  • 34:41 – The Xbox One hack

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
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