Cloud attacks are evolving: What 2025 trends mean for defenders in 2026

This research was made possible thanks to contributions from Mohit Goyal, Sophie Cunningham, Jeff Kuo, Austin Zeizel and Erblind Morina.
As businesses expand their cloud footprint—embracing new use cases (such as with AI in 2025) and migrating an ever-growing array of critical data, workflows, and operational systems from on-premises to cloud environments—the need for strong defensive measures has become increasingly important. According to the X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2026, large supply chain incidents have increased nearly 4 times over the last five years, as attackers increasingly target the core of modern open-source ecosystems and cloud infrastructure.
IBM X‑Force analysis of the 2025 cloud threat landscape showed how threat actors are continuously targeting the cloud ecosystem—not the cloud infrastructure itself. Threat actors have shifted away from attacking hardened endpoints and are instead, looking to exploit the core of modern open-source ecosystems and cloud infrastructure. As identities, integrations, APIs, workflows, and administrative tools become more interconnected, attacking the cloud’s ‘edges’ has become more efficient—and often more scalable-than breaching its core services.
The rise of ecosystem‑level compromise is being driven by structural changes in how organizations deploy and integrate cloud services. Modern cloud environments rely heavily on SaaS integrations, creating an abundance of OAuth grants, API tokens, and trust relationships between connected cloud services that could enable lateral movement without requiring direct compromise of hardened infrastructure.
Administrative platforms such as ManageEngine and workflow engines like MuleSoft often connect on-premises and cloud environments, allowing a single compromise to potentially affect multiple identity and configuration domains. At the same time, the rapid expansion of APIs and third-party service integrations frequently outpaces security governance, leading to inconsistent access-control models, overly permissive roles, and fragmented oversight across cloud tenants.
Identity reuse, combined with incomplete multifactor authentication (MFA) deployment, offers attackers opportunistic entry points—especially when credential exposure is amplified by large‑scale infostealer activity. Together, these factors make ecosystem‑level targets more accessible, more scalable, and more profitable for attackers than attempting to breach hardened cloud infrastructure directly.
The findings below show that cloud and hybrid risk is shaped by the accumulation of unresolved identity, configuration, and governance vulnerabilities across interconnected services, rather than by isolated vulnerabilities, reinforcing why attackers increasingly target the broader cloud ecosystem instead of hardened infrastructure.
Credential exposure on the dark web has become an increasingly concerning initial access vector among cybercriminals. In 2025, IBM X-Force observed over 16 million infected devices with infostealer malware like Lumma, Acreed, and Vidar. This malware targets browser-stored credentials, session cookies, and other sensitive data. Threat actors, such as ransomware groups, use compromised credentials as well as other organizational vulnerabilities such as weak authentication controls in hopes of gaining access into systems. Abuse of valid accounts (T1078) has been a top initial access vector observed in X-Force Incident Response investigations for the past several years.
Although a portion of exposed credentials are duplicates or no longer active, the operational risk remains significant. Infected corporate endpoints can contain authentication data for sensitive applications, remote access tools, and internal services. Compromised personal machines can also reveal sensitive data due to reused passwords and stored browser credentials. This increases the ability for threat actors to perform account takeover and lateral movement.
Cybercriminals offer stolen credentials for sale on dark web marketplaces like Russian Market, where posts for sale containing hundreds of login credentials from individual victims are commonly listed for as little as 10 dollars. Higher‑value and verified corporate access, such as VPN or administrative access, may be sold separately by initial access brokers. Infostealer groups may also sell access as a feed of ingested stealer logs (browser‑stored credentials, session cookies, cryptocurrency wallets, stored credit cards, and other personal information). This feed enables cybercriminals to query for credentials of organizations or services of interest.
X-Force identified ten Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platforms commonly used in corporate environments to measure exposure on the dark web. Federated cloud authentication platforms, such as Google and Microsoft, won’t have a singular domain and cannot be isolated in the credential data. Adobe and Dropbox were the most impacted SaaS platforms in the dataset, likely due to widespread adoption. Access to these platforms may result in additional risk due to potential sensitive information disclosure. Additionally phishing and other campaigns have attempted to impersonate or obtain credentials for many of these cloud services in 2025 (such as “OAuth Attacks” in March and “Hackers Using PDFs to Impersonate” in July).
These findings demonstrate gaps in password hygiene and reinforce the importance of improved user awareness and enterprise controls. Implementing tactics such as using secure password vaults, decreasing password re-use, employing MFA, and being cautious when clicking on links will help reduce the exposure of credentials on the dark web, minimizing operational risk.
Credential exposure was only one aspect of the evolving threat landscape. Vulnerabilities disclosed across cloud‑supporting platforms revealed systemic risks extending well beyond traditional cloud infrastructure.
ManageEngine, a division of Zoho Corp, whose solutions are widely used for identity auditing, configuration oversight, and administrative operations—reported dozens of vulnerabilities, including cross‑site scripting, privilege‑escalation, and access‑control flaws. Salesforce platforms such as Tableau, OmniStudio, and Mulesoft were found vulnerable to issues involving code execution, Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF), directory traversal, and information disclosure. A spoofing vulnerability was disclosed impacting Nebula, while a vulnerability with potential implications for sensitive data exposure was identified in the HubSpot Android application.
Collectively, these significant security vulnerabilities in widely-used cloud management platforms exposed organizations to a variety of impact outcomes such as privilege escalation, code execution, and data disclosure risks.
When viewed across 2024 and 2025, vulnerabilities affecting cloud-connected environments showed consistent impact patterns rather than a fundamental change in risk profile. The most common outcomes remained concentrated in cross-site scripting, unauthorized access, and information disclosure, reinforcing that cloud risk continues to be driven primarily by application- and identity-layer weaknesses rather than direct compromise of core cloud infrastructure.
Although vulnerability disclosures varied by platform and year, the resulting business impacts were largely unchanged. These recurring impact categories continued to enable unauthorized access, exposure of sensitive data, and lateral movement across cloud-connected services, representing persistent and consequential risks to cloud ecosystems.
X‑Force Incident Response engagements throughout 2025 showed that most cloud intrusions did not rely on advanced exploitation techniques but instead stemmed from vulnerbilities in identity controls, workload configuration, and hybrid‑cloud integration. In one case, threat actors obtained initial access to on‑premises environments and later pivoted into cloud infrastructure by exploiting hybrid‑identity components such as Active Directory (AD) Connect, enabling privilege escalation within Entra ID and expanded access to cloud assets. These patterns demonstrate how hybrid identity misconfigurations can collapse traditional segmentation boundaries and allow attackers to reach sensitive cloud services.
Once access was established, threat actors were observed abusing the victim’s own cloud environment to stage and exfiltrate data. Sensitive information was moved into cloud storage within the victim’s tenant before being exfiltrated externally. By operating through trusted services such as authorized applications, legitimate cloud APIs, attackers blended malicious activity into normal cloud operations, significantly reducing the likelihood of detection.
X‑Force observed the exploitation of cloud‑connected development and workload environments, including Node Package Manager (NPM) based worms such as Shai-Hulud, where initial compromise occurred after the client executed a trojanized package that was pre-infected with the Shai-Hulud worm, resulting in a software supply chain infection rather than the exploitation of a vulnerability or misconfiguration. Vulnerable containers, exposed services, and workloads operating with excessive permissions enabled further lateral movement and access to sensitive data. These trends reinforce that development pipelines and operational workloads have become high‑value targets for modern threat actors.
Across engagements, detection and containment were consistently hindered by incomplete logging, short retention periods, and limited telemetry, particularly in containerized and hybrid‑identity environments. Identity and access management misconfigurations, overly permissive roles, and insufficient hardening of components such as AD Connect enabled privilege escalation and prolonged attacker presence. These issues highlight the need for improved visibility and stronger identity‑centric security controls across hybrid‑cloud environments.
As part of IBM’s broader ecosystem, Red Hat provided additional perspective on how organizations operationalize vulnerability information in their environments in 2025. Red Hat Lightspeed, an AI-powered system management tool embedded within Red Hat products and workflows—captures aggregated data on the vulnerabilities teams actively research and reference during daily operations. While this data does not represent exploitation telemetry, it offers a view into the top common vulnerabilities and exposure’s (CVE’s) commanding the most attention from security and operations teams that have registered their Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) systems to Red Hat Lightspeed.
|CVE ID
|Red Hat Severity
|CVSS Score
|Views
|Publicly known exploit available
|CVE-2020-11023
|Moderate
|6.1
|1,152
|Yes
|CVE-2024-53104
|Important
|7.3
|963
|Yes
|CVE-2025-6558
|Important
|8.8
|791
|Yes
|CVE-2025-27363
|Important
|8.1
|743
|Yes
|CVE-2025-24201
|Important
|7.5
|704
|Yes
|CVE-2024-12085
|Important
|7.5
|629
|CVE-2024-47175
|Important
|7.7
|605
|CVE-2025-41244
|Important
|7.8
|522
|Yes
|CVE-2024-50302
|Moderate
|6.1
|488
|Yes
|CVE-2024-36971
|Important
|7.8
|429
|Yes
(Source: Red Hat Lightspeed)
The most viewed CVEs fell into the Moderate and Important severity categories, spanning both long-standing and newly disclosed vulnerabilities. Many were tied to known public exploits, elevated common vulnerability scoring system (CVSS) ratings, or active security advisories, indicating that organizations continue to prioritize remediation of existing vulnerabilities that remain operationally impactful.
The regulatory compliance policies organizations often have to adhere to most commonly aligned with these issues—such as CIS, PCI‑DSS, and ANSSI—underscore how vulnerability management remains a core element of regulatory expectations and governance maturity.
Rather than confronting stand‑alone technical flaws, organizations are increasingly facing compliance gaps that reveal systemic vulnerability. These weaknesses enable unauthorized access, information disclosure, or privilege misuse, eroding foundational requirements around identity management, least‑privilege enforcement, and monitoring. As a result, unaddressed CVEs often serve as indicators of broader governance deficiencies—issues that must be resolved to maintain audit readiness and meet regulatory obligations.
This ecosystem‑driven threat model carries significant operational and business implications for cloud‑dependent organizations. When attackers compromise identity providers, administrative consoles, or integrated SaaS platforms, they gain direct access to the workflows and data flows that underpin daily operations. This increases the likelihood of unauthorized data access, account takeover, and disruption to customer‑facing services.
Lateral movement across cloud‑connected systems can undermine identity trust across the enterprise, forcing organizations to undertake widespread credential resets, token revocations, and access‑policy reviews—changes that disrupt teams and delay operations. Limited cross‑platform telemetry across SaaS and cloud‑native services further increases incident‑response cost and complexity, as security teams must reconstruct attacker activity using incomplete or inconsistent data.
For enterprises heavily reliant on integration chains, even a single identity compromise can ripple across customer relationship management (CRM) systems, communication platforms, workflow engines, operational tooling, and cloud workloads—amplifying business disruption and extending recovery timelines.
2025 marked a shift in how threat actors leveraged cloud access, reflecting a move away from opportunistic exploitation toward deliberate abuse of cloud-adjacent identity and integration layers. Attackers increasingly used exposed credentials, administrative access paths, and trusted service integrations to establish persistence and move laterally across interconnected environments.
This shift reduced the technical barriers to intrusion while increasing the operational impact of a single compromise, enabling attackers to traverse multiple cloud-connected services without triggering traditional infrastructure-focused controls.
Looking ahead to 2026, cloud risk will continue to be defined by identity exposure, weak administrative practices, insecure integrations, and limited cross-platform telemetry. Organizations that continue to treat cloud security as an infrastructure problem will remain exposed to ecosystem-level compromise.
Organizations should enforce phishing‑resistant MFA across high‑exposure platforms; rotate credentials found in infostealer logs or dark‑web markets; revoke reused OAuth tokens; and restrict third‑party OAuth consent. Administrative systems such as Zoho ManageEngine, Salesforce integrations, Slack apps, and HubSpot require strict patching, isolation, least‑privilege access, and validated workflow or application changes.
Cloud‑configuration hygiene remains critical, alongside detection capabilities focused on infostealer‑linked logins, anomalous workflow or API activity, credential‑reuse attempts, and identity‑pivot chains involving Box, Slack, and Salesforce. SaaS integrations and digital‑risk monitoring require continuous oversight through high‑scope API‑token audits, administrative‑rule reviews, outbound‑traffic controls, and recurring monitoring of dark‑web credential exposure—especially during historically active January and June periods.
X-Force anticipates cloud risk in 2026 will continue to be defined by identity exposure, weak administrative practices, insecure integrations, and limited telemetry. Organizations best positioned to defend themselves will treat the cloud as an ecosystem—and secure every layer of it.
To better understand the threats most likely to impact your environment, consider obtaining a Strategic Threat Assessment tailored to your industry, operating regions, and cloud‑ecosystem dependencies.
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