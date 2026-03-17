Cloud attacks are evolving: What 2025 trends mean for defenders in 2026

The rise of ecosystem‑level compromise is being driven by structural changes in how organizations deploy and integrate cloud services. Modern cloud environments rely heavily on SaaS integrations, creating an abundance of OAuth grants, API tokens, and trust relationships between connected cloud services that could enable lateral movement without requiring direct compromise of hardened infrastructure.

Administrative platforms such as ManageEngine and workflow engines like MuleSoft often connect on-premises and cloud environments, allowing a single compromise to potentially affect multiple identity and configuration domains. At the same time, the rapid expansion of APIs and third-party service integrations frequently outpaces security governance, leading to inconsistent access-control models, overly permissive roles, and fragmented oversight across cloud tenants.

Identity reuse, combined with incomplete multifactor authentication (MFA) deployment, offers attackers opportunistic entry points—especially when credential exposure is amplified by large‑scale infostealer activity. Together, these factors make ecosystem‑level targets more accessible, more scalable, and more profitable for attackers than attempting to breach hardened cloud infrastructure directly.

The findings below show that cloud and hybrid risk is shaped by the accumulation of unresolved identity, configuration, and governance vulnerabilities across interconnected services, rather than by isolated vulnerabilities, reinforcing why attackers increasingly target the broader cloud ecosystem instead of hardened infrastructure.