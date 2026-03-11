Read the Threat Intelligence Index 2026 | Download the report

Did you miss out on the [un]prompted AI security conference? So did most of us. Except our very own Dustin “Evil Mog” Heywood, who joins us today to share highlights from the event. And speaking of [un]prompted, we also discuss one of the biggest announcements to come out of the event: the Zero Day Clock. This coalition of experts is arguing that we need to radically rethink vulnerability management in the face of plummeting time-to-exploit values for new vulnerabilities. Among their demands that might prove to be quite controversial: holding software makers liable for flaws and building more disposable architecture. Then we talk about some notably nasty AI agent behavior, including manipulating prescriptions and writing mean blog posts about human users. Finally, we round out the week with a discussion of burnout among cybersecurity pros. We’re working, on average, 10 overtime hours per week. It’s exhausting—and really, really bad for security.

  • 00:00  Introduction
  • 1:26  Report back from [un]prompted 
  • 9:07  The zero day collapse 
  • 21:26  AI agents harassing humans 
  • 31:26  Burnout in cybersecurity

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
