Did you miss out on the [un]prompted AI security conference? So did most of us. Except our very own Dustin “Evil Mog” Heywood, who joins us today to share highlights from the event. And speaking of [un]prompted, we also discuss one of the biggest announcements to come out of the event: the Zero Day Clock. This coalition of experts is arguing that we need to radically rethink vulnerability management in the face of plummeting time-to-exploit values for new vulnerabilities. Among their demands that might prove to be quite controversial: holding software makers liable for flaws and building more disposable architecture. Then we talk about some notably nasty AI agent behavior, including manipulating prescriptions and writing mean blog posts about human users. Finally, we round out the week with a discussion of burnout among cybersecurity pros. We’re working, on average, 10 overtime hours per week. It’s exhausting—and really, really bad for security.

00:00 — Introduction

Introduction 1:26 — Report back from [un]prompted

Report back from [un]prompted 9:07 — The zero day collapse

The zero day collapse 21:26 — AI agents harassing humans

AI agents harassing humans 31:26 — Burnout in cybersecurity

