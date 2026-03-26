Most cybersecurity pros only run into cryptocurrency when they’re dealing with ransomware gangs demanding payouts in Bitcoin. But what if crypto infrastructure were more than just a means of money laundering?

In this episode of IBM’s Security Intelligence podcast, X-Force threat intelligence consultant Austin Zeizel makes the case that blockchain — the decentralized ledger underlying many cryptocurrency systems — has powerful, largely untapped applications for cybersecurity. In fact, Austin makes a pretty convincing argument that blockchain could be the key to a genuinely zero trust architecture.

We also get into how cybercriminals actually exploit cryptocurrency — coin mixers, non-KYC exchanges, the pseudonymous nature of Bitcoin — and why understanding those mechanics matters for defenders.

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.