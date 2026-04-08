Between OpenAI Daybreak, Microsoft MDASH and Mistral’s Mythos competitor, it’s been a big week for AI-powered vulnerability management. But are these tools all they’re cracked up to be?

This week on Security Intelligence:

Nick Bradley, Diego Matos Martins and Nikki Robinson discuss three bold moves in the AI vulnerability scanner space:

OpenAI unveiled Daybreak, its frontier AI for cyber defense program Microsoft revealed its multi-agent vulnerability hunting system, MDASH, and French AI startup Mistral is reportedly building its own cybersecurity-focused model to fill the gap left by the lack of access to Anthropic’s Mythos in Europe.

Speaking of Mythos: curl developer Daniel Stenberg got to try it himself (sort of), and his verdict was measured, to put it kindly. But despite this—and the fact that AI slop reports drove curl to shut down bug bounties earlier this year—Stenberg is far from anti-AI. We dig into why.

Finally: TeamPCP released the source code for Shai-Hulud, the notorious worm behind a surge of npm supply chain attacks. They’re even running a dark web contest to crowdsource new attack variants. What’s it all mean for defenders?

All that and more on Security Intelligence.

Segments:

00:00 – Intro

1:17 – Daybreak, MDASH and Mistral

11:31 – Curl dev tries Mythos

20:57 – Shai-Hulud goes open source

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.