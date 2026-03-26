We’ve all heard tales of what lurks on the dark web. Black markets dealing in contraband. Roving criminal gangs. Troves and troves of private data for sale. Much, much worse. Thankfully, most of it’s fake. The real trouble is figuring out what isn’t.

In this episode of Security Intelligence, Senior Threat Intelligence Analyst Robert Gates helps us untangle the web of lies that cybercriminals spin on the dark web—the lies they tell their victims, their customers, and even themselves.

By walking us through a few real-world investigations—including a panicked airline that thought it had been breached and the still-unsolved case of a hacker who may or may not have stockpiled millions of sensitive records—Robert shows us how threat intelligence experts and cybersecurity pros separate fact from fiction.

The dark web can be your most reliable early warning system. But only if you know how to use it.

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.