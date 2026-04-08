Is open source good? Bad? Some secret third thing? Is this a silly question to even ask? In this special crossover episode of Security Intelligence and Mixture of Experts, we bring together AI and security experts to address one of the thorniest questions in tech right now: How do you enjoy the unique benefits of open source AI while managing its very real risks?

MoE stalwarts Gabe Goodhart and Martin Keen join SI all-star Jeff Crume to dig into:

Why open source is foundational to AI innovation

Security concerns of both proprietary and open source AI infrastructure

The difference between “secure” and “securable”

And a whole lot more!

Along the way, we hash out a robust, nuanced picture of the relationships between AI, security and open source. Go beyond the buzzwords to what really matters on this week’s episode of Security Intelligence.

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.