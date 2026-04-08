While Anthropic has restricted Mythos access to its Project Glasswing
partners, it has always maintained that lessons from Glasswing would be
shared with the broader cybersecurity community. Now, those lessons are
starting to roll out.
This week, on Security Intelligence, panelists Dustin “EvilMog” Heywood, Kimmie Farrington and Curtis Pitts discuss Cloudflare’s recent write-up on its adventures with Mythos so far.
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
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