While Anthropic has restricted Mythos access to its Project Glasswing partners, it has always maintained that lessons from Glasswing would be shared with the broader cybersecurity community. Now, those lessons are starting to roll out.



This week, on Security Intelligence, panelists Dustin “EvilMog” Heywood, Kimmie Farrington and Curtis Pitts discuss Cloudflare’s recent write-up on its adventures with Mythos so far.

We discuss what separates Mythos from other AI vulnerability hunters, Cloudflare’s agentic harness and whether “speed” is the wrong way to think about AI cybersecurity tools.

Then: A CISA contractor accidentally exposed a repo full of cloud keys, passwords, tokens and other credentials to the public web on GitHub. It’s a case study in identity and access management mistakes and supply chain vulnerabilities—and there’s a lot to learn from ti.

Finally, we look back on L0pht Day, 1998, when a group of Boston-area hackers warned Congress about the fundamentally inadequate security measures of the early internet. Have we made any progress since then? Maybe not as much as you think.



All that and more, on Security Intelligence.

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.