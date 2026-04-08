Between Mythos, GPT-5.4-Cyber, Claude Security’s public beta and OpenAI’s new five-point plan for cyber defense, it seems like cybersecurity is top of mind for the major AI players today. Why—and why now? On this week’s episode of IBM Security Intelligence, Dustin “EvilMog” Heywood, Omari Jones and Kimmie Farrington discuss what CrowdStrike has called “cybersecurity’s Y2K moment.” As the major AI players roll out security-focused solutions—and sophisticated AI tools are weaponized by threat actors—we need all-hands on deck to avert disaster. But will we?

Plus: The Coalition for Secure AI’s framework for AI identities and Copy Fail, a newly discovered Linux flaw with a potentially massive blast radius.

All that and more on Security Intelligence.

Segments:

00:00 - Intro

1:11 - Cybersecurity’s Y2K moment

10:52 - Framework for AI identity

22:23 - Copy Fail

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.