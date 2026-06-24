Social engineering has plagued human beings since time immemorial. We’ve simply never been able to stop it. Until now. Maybe.

On this episode of Security Intelligence, panelists Dave Bales, Kimmie Farrington and JR Rao dig into the idea that AI-native operating systems could do to phishing what endpoint protection did to viruses.

Then: the World Cup is here, and so are the scammers. We discuss Operation FanTrap, Cyble Research and Intelligence Labs’ deep dive into 4,000 malicious domains using fraudulent FIFA branding to steal credentials, drain wallets and spread malware.

Plus, Estonia wants to give AI agents their own personal IDs, and IBM joins OpenAI’s Daybreak Cyber Partner Program.

All that and more on Security Intelligence.