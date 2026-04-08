Can you social engineer an AI? Plus: AI worms and the nonhuman identity problem

About the episode

If you just ask an AI nicely enough, you can get it to hand over the keys to a total stranger’s Instagram account. But people can be tricked, too. So what’s the difference? Is there any?

This week on IBM’s Security Intelligence,

  1. Jeff Crume, Claire Nunez and Nick Bradley join host Matt Kosinski to dig into what happens when social engineering meets AI. We cover the Meta/Instagram prompt injection attack
  2. A new self-replicating AI worm out of the University of Toronto that can reason its way through a network and,
  3. The Sophos State of Identity Security 2026 report, which found that nonhuman identities (NHIs) are responsible for a sizable chunk of identity-based data breaches.

Are AI agents more gullible than humans? Is the AI worm a genuine leap forward for attackers, or just another proof-of-concept? And why are so few organizations bothering to audit and rotate their nonhuman credentials? 

All that and more on Security Intelligence!

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
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Host and speakers of the episode:

Jeff Crume
Jeff Crume
IBM Distinguished Engineer, Master Inventor, AI and Data Security
Pictogram of a person
Nick Bradley
Manager, X-Force Threat Intelligence
Claire Nunez
Claire Nuñez
Creative Director, X-Force Cyber Range
Headshot of Tim Hwang, Podcast Host of Mixture of Experts
Matt Kosinski
Host
Topics we discussed during the episode What is non-human identity? What is security lifecycle management? What is AI agent security?

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