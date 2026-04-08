If you just ask an AI nicely enough, you can get it to hand over the keys to a total stranger’s Instagram account. But people can be tricked, too. So what’s the difference? Is there any?
This week on IBM’s Security Intelligence,
Are AI agents more gullible than humans? Is the AI worm a genuine leap forward for attackers, or just another proof-of-concept? And why are so few organizations bothering to audit and rotate their nonhuman credentials?
All that and more on Security Intelligence!
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
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