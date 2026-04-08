Apple unveiled an AI agent that can detect if your password’s been compromised and change it for you.

The question is: Should you let it?

On this episode of Security Intelligence, Michelle Alvarez, Erblind Morina and Austin Zeizel join host Matt Kosinski to discuss :

The promise and pitfalls of using AI agents to address the pernicious issue of cybersecurity hygiene. As people, we’re not great at it. But are the agents ready for primetime? Then, we talk about Microsoft’s biggest Patch Tuesday ever: more than 200 distinct CVEs were covered in the June 2026 release. We talk about why this might just be the beginning of a new era in vulnerability management, and why it matters. Spoiler: It’s not really about the numbers. Finally, we get into a report that C-suite executives are increasingly willing to take on greater cyber risk in exchange for innovation. Some say it’s a reaction after years of security spending with low ROI—but are they overcorrecting?

All that and more on Security Intelligence.

00:00 — Intro

1:13 — AI agents can fix your passwords

10:36 — The biggest Patch Tuesday ever

19:46 — Executives embrace cyber risk

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.