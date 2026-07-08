When it comes to Fable 5, Mythos 5, and GPT-5.6 Sol, the real story is in the safeguards.
Last week, Anthropic and OpenAI both rolled out some powerful new models. And for perhaps the first time, the protections surrounding these models got almost as much airtime as the models’ themselves.
On this week’s episode of IBM Security Intelligence, Sophie Cunningham, Diego Matos Martins and Jeff Crume join host Matt Kosinski to:
All that and more on Security Intelligence!
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The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
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