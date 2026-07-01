The new post-quantum cryptography executive order. Plus: What is Q-Day, really?

About the episode

Breaking down the latest quantum safe cryptography executive order. Plus: What if Q-Day is already here?

Learn more about Q-Day   →

On June 22, US President Donald Trump signed a pair of executive orders for the quantum computing, and post-quantum future.

  1. On this episode, Mason Molesky breaks down the post-quantum EOs: “Securing the Nation Against Advanced Cryptographic Attack,” which establishes a government‑wide mandate to accelerate the United States’ transition to post‑quantum cryptography. Mason covers what it is, why you should care and what you should do.
  2. Then: Suja Visewesan and Mark Hughes join host Matt Kosinski to discuss Q-Day, the anticipated future day when quantum computing will become “cryptographically relevant” — or put another way: powerful, reliable and accessible enough to make our current approach to public key cryptography obsolete.
  3. But what if Q-Day isn’t a day at all? What if it’s a process—a long, slow evolution rather than a sudden leap? And what if it’s already happening right now, under our noses?

We chat about the risks—and benefits!—of quantum computing to cybersecurity, the reality of and post-quantum cryptography and how organizations can become “crypto-agile” to keep up with the rapid pace of change.

All that and more on Security Intelligence.

  • 00:00 – Introduction
  • 01:23 – Post-quantum cryptography executive order
  • 13:30 – What is Q-Day?

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.

 Read Suja and Mark’s article
Subscribe now on your favorite platform YouTube Spotify Apple Podcasts

Host and speakers of the episode:

headshot of Mason Molesky
Mason Molesky
Cybersecurity Policy Executive, IBM
headshot of Mark Hughes
Mark Hughes
Global Managing Partner, Cybersecurity Services, IBM
headshot of Suja Viswesan
Suja Viswesan
Vice President, Security Products, IBM
Headshot of Matthew Kosinski, Editorial lead and Think content contributor
Matt Kosinski
Host
Topics we discussed during the episode What is quantum-safe cryptography? What is quantum cryptography? What is quantum computing?

Watch previous episodes

Security Intelligence Podcast artwork
Patch management is dead. Here’s what’s taking it place.

Could a smarter approach to patching prevent more cyberattacks? IBM X-Force’s Ryan Anschutz makes the case for exposure management.
Security Intelligence Podcast artwork
Have we finally solved social engineering?

Could AI-native operating systems end social engineering for good? Plus: World Cup fraud, IDs for AI agents and IBM’s OpenAI partnership.
Security Intelligence Podcast artwork
AI agents can manage your passwords. Should we let them? Plus: The biggest Patch Tuesday ever
Security Intelligence Podcast artwork
Can you social engineer an AI? Plus: AI worms and the nonhuman identity problem
Security Intelligence Podcast artwork
Project Lightwell brings open source security into the AI era
Security Intelligence Podcast artwork
Multi-model AI environments are the future. Can we secure them?
Security Intelligence Podcast artwork
First findings from Project Glasswing
Security Intelligence Podcast artwork
OpenAI’s Daybreak and Mistral’s Mythos competitor
Security Intelligence Podcast artwork
LLMjacking: How hackers steal your AI API keys and stick you with the bill
Security Intelligence Podcast artwork
Claude Security’s public beta, OpenAI’s five-point plan and cybersecurity’s Y2K moment
Security Intelligence Podcast artwork
Is open source safe? Featuring Mixture of Experts
Security Intelligence Podcast artwork
Web of lies: What’s real and what’s fake on the dark web
Security Intelligence Podcast artwork
Should you let OpenClaw pen test your system? Plus: Cybersecurity for ephemeral software
Security Intelligence Podcast artwork
Claude Mythos: Marketing hype or the end of cybersecurity?
Security Intelligence Podcast artwork
The Claude Code source code leak: Takeaways for cybersecurity pros
Security Intelligence Podcast artwork
RSA recap, the LiteLLM breach, and the quest to fix AI
Security Intelligence Podcast artwork
Promptware, cloud security trends for 2026, and what the Xbox One hack means for cybersecurity
Security Intelligence Podcast artwork
Perplexity Comet, agentic blabbering, and the shift-left failure
Security Intelligence Podcast artwork
The conference that changed our minds about AI
Security Intelligence Podcast artwork
Is your robot vacuum safe? Here’s why it matters
Security Intelligence Podcast artwork
The AI agent access problem: Can IAM handle AI?
Security Intelligence Podcast artwork
Exploits of public-facing apps are surging. Why?
Security Intelligence Podcast artwork
Romance scams: How they work, how they win and what we do about it
Security Intelligence Podcast artwork
OpenClaw and Claude Opus 4.6: Where is AI agent security headed?
Security Intelligence Podcast artwork
What cybersecurity pros need to know about OpenClaw and Moltbook
Security Intelligence Podcast artwork
John Henry vs. the chatbot: Can humans outsmart AI scam artists?
Security Intelligence Podcast artwork
The newest AI malware vs. 40 years of hacker culture
Security Intelligence Podcast artwork
Most cybersecurity training doesn’t work. Can we change that?
Security Intelligence Podcast artwork
Ransomware whack-a-mole, AI agents as insider threats and how to hack a humanoid robot
Security Intelligence Podcast artwork
A new take on bug bounties, AI red teams and our New Year’s resolutions
Security Intelligence Podcast artwork
Why it costs so much to get hacked in America

Take the next step in your cybersecurity journey

IBM Guardium

Secure critical enterprise data from both current and emerging risks, wherever it lives.

 Explore IBM Guardium
Data security and protection solutions

Protect enterprise data across its lifecycle and simplify compliance requirements               

 Explore security solutions
The 2026 Guide to Cybersecurity

Explore every facet of cybersecurity, from basic principles and attack types to cutting-edge tools and developing cyberthreats.  

 Learn more about cybersecurity
Take the next step!

Become an expert in all things cybersecurity and tech with IBM

  1. Subscribe to the Think newsletter
  2. Explore The 2026 Guide to Cybersecurity
Follow us on your preferred platform