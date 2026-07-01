On June 22, US President Donald Trump signed a pair of executive orders for the quantum computing, and post-quantum future.

On this episode, Mason Molesky breaks down the post-quantum EOs: “Securing the Nation Against Advanced Cryptographic Attack,” which establishes a government‑wide mandate to accelerate the United States’ transition to post‑quantum cryptography. Mason covers what it is, why you should care and what you should do. Then: Suja Visewesan and Mark Hughes join host Matt Kosinski to discuss Q-Day, the anticipated future day when quantum computing will become “cryptographically relevant” — or put another way: powerful, reliable and accessible enough to make our current approach to public key cryptography obsolete. But what if Q-Day isn’t a day at all? What if it’s a process—a long, slow evolution rather than a sudden leap? And what if it’s already happening right now, under our noses?

We chat about the risks—and benefits!—of quantum computing to cybersecurity, the reality of and post-quantum cryptography and how organizations can become “crypto-agile” to keep up with the rapid pace of change.

All that and more on Security Intelligence.

00:00 – Introduction

01:23 – Post-quantum cryptography executive order

13:30 – What is Q-Day?

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.