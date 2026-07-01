Breaking down the latest quantum safe cryptography executive order. Plus: What if Q-Day is already here?
On June 22, US President Donald Trump signed a pair of executive orders for the quantum computing, and post-quantum future.
We chat about the risks—and benefits!—of quantum computing to cybersecurity, the reality of and post-quantum cryptography and how organizations can become “crypto-agile” to keep up with the rapid pace of change.
All that and more on Security Intelligence.
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
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