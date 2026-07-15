Z.ai’s GLM-5.2 is, according to some, as good at finding vulnerabilities as Mythos. Or at least, close to it. And it’s open weight.

On this episode of Security Intelligence, we:

Dig into how powerful, open AI models are bringing frontier-style capabilities to more people, all while the proprietary models are emphasizing safeguards. What does it mean for cybersecurity pros? Security emergency, or a whole lot of hype? Then, we explore how CISA’s new BOD 26-04 ditches the old CVSS scoring system for a four-variable model that could reshape how every security team prioritizes vulnerabilities. We also unpack “vibe hunting,” the AI-assisted evolution of threat hunting, and Break down the commercial launch of Red Hat and IBM’s Lightwell.

Segments:

00:00 – Intro

01:13 - GLM-5.2

10:26 - The end of CVSS?

19:25 - Vibe hunting

28:01 - Lightwell’s commercial launch

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.