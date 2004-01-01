What is ISO 20000?

ITSM is the practice of delivering IT services that enable an organization to meet the needs of its users (both employees and customers) and achieve its business goals. ISO 20000 outlines requirements, best practices, benchmarks and guidance for planning, designing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving a service management system (SMS).

First published in 2004, ISO 20000 was revised in 2011 and again in 2018; the latest revision is the most current and referred to as ISO 20000:2018.

ISO 20000 has gained popularity in recent years among IT service providers and organizations in all industries who strive to continually improve overall ITSM performance, reduce risks and evolve service quality by incorporating greater efficiency and productivity in their service management processes.