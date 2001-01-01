The ISO 9000 family of standards was created by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) to help organizations develop and maintain effective quality management systems. A quality management system (QMS) is any formalized collection of business practices aimed at delivery and maintaining product integrity and customer satisfaction.
ISO 9001:2015 defines requirements for quality management systems and specifies criteria by which a QMS can be evaluated. ISO 9001 is the only standard in the ISO 9000 series which offers a formal certification.
Reports and other documentation
IBM Cloud Infrastructure services are certified under the ISO 9001 standard. IBM has obtained corporate-wide certification for ISO 9001 as well—the entire corporation has a certified QMS in place. In addition, a corporate policy on quality has been in force since 2001, and a four-tier Global Quality Framework model has been established to provide direction on QMS initiatives.
IBM ISO 9001 certificates are published and generally available. The services listed below are ISO-9001-certified and listed in an ISO 9001 certificate issued at least once each year.