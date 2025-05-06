How hybrid cloud architecture helps free developers from the constraints of virtual machines

Most of today’s advanced enterprises have already migrated a significant portion of their IT infrastructure to the cloud. Using virtualization technologies from companies that have become household names in the space—such as VMware, Citrix and Nutanix—organizations can successfully virtualize servers, desktops, applications and more, reducing costs and dramatically shortening DevOps lifecycles.

But virtualization in its simplest form, using virtual machines (VMs) to run software hosted elsewhere, is over two decades old. Today, newer, more efficient approaches are disrupting the market, enabling new capabilities and efficiencies that enterprises need to thrive. In particular, containers—application code that can run in any computing environment—are changing the way organizations build, deploy, maintain and modernize applications.

Still, taking a traditional approach to virtualization makes sense for some enterprises. After all, many companies have relied heavily on VMs in the past, and it’s unrealistic to think they’ll be able to change overnight—or that they’d want to. But when it comes to building and deploying modern applications that can tap into the power of transformative technologies like generative AI, a cloud-native approach that utilizes a hybrid cloud application platform has many undeniable advantages.

“Many companies are looking at their existing VM infrastructure and trying to find new efficiencies,” says Kyle Brown, IBM Fellow and CTO of Cloud Architecture at IBM Cloud Labs. “And often what that means is this journey away from VMware towards a more modern, hybrid cloud infrastructure that utilizes containers.”