Top data integration challenges and solutions

Data integration is the process of combining data from various sources into a consistent, unified view. The ability to do so effectively (and across diverse and distributed environments) has become a strategic imperative in the age of rising data volumes and accelerating artificial intelligence (AI).

Market trends underscore this urgency: Global spending on data and analytics is projected to reach USD 134.6 billion in 2025 and climb to USD 219.4 billion by 2029.1 AI investment is also accelerating, rising from 12% of IT spending in 2024 to a projected 20% by 2026, reports the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV).2

However, these investments don’t automatically translate into success. Integration gaps remain a major barrier. More than half (53%) of surveyed executives in a study conducted by the IBV said difficulties integrating AI infrastructure with legacy systems derailed target outcomes.3



The challenges extend beyond AI infrastructure. Cybersecurity research from the IBV found that nearly 67% of surveyed executives believe their organization needs better integration across hybrid cloud, AI and security platforms.4 Without a solid modern data integration strategy and the right data integration tools, these obstacles can lead to time-consuming processes, frustrated stakeholders and unreliable insights that hinder business performance.