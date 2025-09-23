At 9:07 AM, your executive dashboard shows that sales are up 18%. It seems like a moment worth celebrating. By 9:10 AM, the numbers have been updated, and the “growth” turns out to be a data quality error from an overnight batch. The celebration dies in your throat.

Meanwhile, a competitor launches a promotion driven by live customer behavior and captures a business you didn’t even know was at risk. Your “good enough” data integration becomes a million-dollar mistake.

The issue goes beyond dashboards; it lies in the hidden weaknesses of organizational data integration. And those weaknesses cost enterprises millions of dollars each year, not in one major, visible line item, but in missed opportunities, delayed launches, compliance penalties and ballooning infrastructure costs.

In 2025, the race to become AI-ready has gone from competitive advantage to a survival tactic. IDC reports that 83% of enterprises have already shifted their data management priorities in response to AI. Leaders are racing to prepare their infrastructure for operational AI, event-stream analytics and real-time decision-making. Yet the same mistakes keep appearing across industries and they’re not technical oversights. They’re strategic gaps.