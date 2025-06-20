The Infosec Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) is an Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) program administered by the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) to help government agencies verify that appropriate controls are in place for addressing information and communications technology (ICT) security requirements. The IRAP framework is based on the requirements of the Australian Government Information Security Manual (ISM) and provides a process by which a technology provider can demonstrate its compliance with the ISM.
IRAP assessments are required for cloud services procured by Australian federal, state, and local government agencies. As part of the updated IRAP Policy (2020), Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) are required to complete a baseline assessment using an independent third-party certified assessor that covers the CSP fundamentals and service-specific controls.
IBM Cloud services maintain an IRAP PROTECTED level assessment that Australian Government clients can leverage to establish a highly secure and compliant environment within IBM Cloud. The IBM Cloud PROTECTED assessment included Security Construction and Equipment Committee (SCEC) Zone 3-certified data centers with video surveillance.
The IRAP assessment of IBM Cloud services provide assurance to Government clients that IBM Cloud services have undergone rigorous assessment and have effective security controls and practices in place for the processing, storage, and transmission of data up to PROTECTED level.
Australian Government clients may request the IBM Cloud IRAP PROTECTED Assessment and Certification Package.
