Australia's Security Construction and Equipment Committee (SCEC) is an interdepartmental committee, chaired by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), that evaluates and endorses security equipment for use by the Australian government.
A cloud service provider's facility can be evaluated for its physical security protections and endorsed by the SCEC.
Australian Government systems must be secured in facilities that meet the requirements for a security zone suitable for their sensitivity or classification and certified as such by a SCEC-endorsed security zone consultant.
IBM public cloud data centers in Australia have been evaluated and certified by a SCEC-endorsed security zone consultant as having the appropriate protective physical security controls for Zone 3 to support the PROTECTED classification, in compliance with the principles of the Australian Government Protective Security Policy Framework. This provides the physical environment necessary for the confident and secure conduct of Australian Government business. Data Centers are evaluated every 2 years.