What is SOC 3?

Service Organization Control (SOC) reports, also called System and Organization Controls reports, are independent, third-party reports issued by assessors certified by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) to address the risk associated with an outsourced service. The AICPA has established Trust Services Criteria (TSC) for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy, against which service organizations may be assessed.

A SOC 3 report evaluates the internal controls that an organization has put in place to protect customer-owned data and provides details about the nature of those internal controls. It has the same focus as the SOC 2 report but does not include confidential information or reveal details about internal controls. SOC 3 reports are intended for users who don't need the specificity of the SOC 2 report and can be distributed publicly.

Reports and other documentation
IBM position

An SOC 3 report may be provided for IBM services that have implemented controls in accordance with their selected Trust Service Principles. The SOC 3 report demonstrates that IBM designed controls for the selected Trust Service Principles appropriately and that the controls operated effectively for the report period.

The services listed below have a SOC 3 report available, representing a period of time during which controls were assessed. IBM Service Descriptions (SDs) indicate if a given offering maintains a SOC 3 report. Services below issue SOC 3 reports at least once each year.

See the IBM Cloud infrastructure system description

Services

IBM Cloud® services with SOC 3 reports:

  1. IBM Cloud App ID
  2. IBM Cloud App Configuration
  3. IBM Cloud Backup for VPC
  4. IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers for VPC
  5. IBM Cloud Block Storage for Virtual Private Cloud
  6. IBM Cloud Block Storage Snapshots for VPC
  7. IBM Cloud Code Engine
  8. IBM Cloud Continuous Delivery
  9. IBM Cloud Container Registry
  10. IBM Cloud Databases for DataStax
  11. IBM Cloud Databases for Elasticsearch
  12. IBM Cloud Databases for EnterpriseDB
  13. IBM Cloud Databases for etcd
  14. IBM Cloud Databases for MongoDB
  15. IBM Cloud Databases for MySQL
  16. IBM Cloud Databases for PostgreSQL
  17. IBM Cloud Databases for Redis
  18. IBM Cloud Direct Link Connect (2.0)
  19. IBM Cloud Direct Link Dedicated (2.0)
  20. IBM Cloud DNS Services
  21. IBM Cloud Event Notifications
  22. IBM Cloud File Storage for Virtual Private Cloud
  23. IBM Cloud Flow Logs for VPC
  24. IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions (Dedicated)
  25. IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions Shared
  26. IBM Cloud Functions
  27. IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service and Red Hat® OpenShift® on IBM Cloud
  28. IBM Cloud Messages for RabbitMQ
  29. IBM Cloud Object Storage
  30. IBM Cloud Platform – Core Services: IBM Cloud BSS, IBM Cloud Catalog, IBM Cloud Console, IBM Cloud Global Search and Tagging, IBM Cloud Identity and Access Management, and IBM Cloud Shell
  31. IBM Cloud Satellite
  32. IBM Cloud Schematics
  33. IBM Cloud Secrets Manager
  34. IBM Cloud Security and Compliance Center
  35. IBM Cloud Transit Gateway
  36. IBM Cloud Virtual Private Cloud
  37. IBM Cloud Virtual Private Cloud - Load Balancer for VPC: Application Load Balancer and Network Load Balancer
  38. IBM Cloud Virtual Private Cloud - VPN for VPC: Client-to-Site Server and Site-to-Site Gateway
  39. IBM Cloud Virtual Private Endpoint for VPC
  40. IBM Cloud Virtual Server for VPC
  41. IBM Cloud Virtual Server for VPC - Auto Scale for VPC
  42. IBM Cloud Virtual Server for VPC - Dedicated Host for VPC
  43. IBM Event Streams for IBM Cloud (Enterprise)
  44. IBM Event Streams for IBM Cloud (Standard)
  45. IBM Key Protect for IBM Cloud
  1. IBM Cloud Backup
  2. IBM Cloud Bare Metal
  3. IBM Cloud Block Storage
  4. IBM Cloud Direct Link (1.0; Connect, Dedicated, Dedicated Hosting, Exchange)
  5. IBM Cloud File Storage
  6. IBM Cloud Hardware Security Module
  7. IBM Cloud Load Balancer
  8. IBM Cloud Object Storage (IaaS)
  9. IBM Cloud Virtual Servers
  10. IPSec VPN
  11. SAP-Certified Cloud Infrastructure
