What is SOC 1?

Service Organization Control (SOC) reports are independent, third-party reports issued by assessors certified by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), address the risks associated with an outsourced service.

An SOC 1 report details the organization’s internal controls over client-owned data involved in client financial reporting. Report usage is restricted and intended for organizations and the auditors who audit financial statements. SOC 1 reports are not intended for the general public.

SOC 1 audits and reports are based on the Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements (SSAE 18) and the International Standards for Assurance Engagements No. 3402 (ISAE 3402).


Reports and other documentation

IBM position

A SOC 1 report may be provided for IBM services that have implemented controls in accordance with selected Trust Service Principles. The SOC report demonstrates that IBM has appropriately designed its controls for the selected Trust Service Principles and that the controls operated effectively for the report period.

The services listed below have an SOC 1 Type 2 report available, representing a period of time during which controls were assessed. As such reports represent an assessment period in the past, a bridge letter may accompany an SOC 1 Type 2 report, in which IBM attests to service control and continued performance since the last reporting period ended.

IBM Service Descriptions (SD) indicate if a given offering maintains SOC 1 Type 2 compliance status. Services below issue SOC 1 Type 2 reports at least once each year.

Services

  1. IBM Cloud App ID
  2. IBM Cloud App Configuration
  3. IBM Cloud Backup
  4. IBM Cloud Backup for VPC
  5. IBM Cloud Bare Metal
  6. IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers for VPC
  7. IBM Cloud Block Storage
  8. IBM Cloud Block Storage for Virtual Private Cloud
  9. IBM Cloud Block Storage Snapshots for VPC
  10. IBM Cloud Code Engine
  11. IBM Cloud Container Registry
  12. IBM Cloud Continuous Delivery
  13. IBM Cloud Databases for DataStax
  14. IBM Cloud Databases for Elasticsearch
  15. IBM Cloud Databases for EnterpriseDB
  16. IBM Cloud Databases for etcd
  17. IBM Cloud Databbases for MongoDB
  18. IBM Cloud Databases for MySQL
  19. IBM Cloud Databases for PostgreSQL
  20. IBM Cloud Databases for Redis
  21. IBM Cloud Direct Link (1.0; Connect, Dedicated, Dedicated Hosting, Exchange)
  22. IBM Cloud Direct Link Connect (2.0)
  23. IBM Cloud Direct Link Dedicated (2.0)
  24. IBM Cloud DNS Services
  25. IBM Cloud Event Notifications
  26. IBM Cloud File Storage
  27. IBM Cloud File Storage for Virtual Private Cloud
  28. IBM Cloud Flow Logs for VPC
  29. IBM Cloud Functions
  30. IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions (Dedicated)
  31. IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions Shared
  32. IBM Cloud Hardware Security Module
  33. IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service and Red Hat® OpenShift® on IBM Cloud
  34. IBM Cloud Load Balancer
  35. IBM Cloud Messages for RabbitMQ
  36. IBM Cloud Object Storage
  37. IBM Cloud Object Storage (IaaS)
  38. IBM Cloud Platform – Core Services: Account Management and Billing, IBM Cloud Catalog, IBM Cloud Global Search & Tagging, IBM Cloud Console, IBM Cloud Identity and Access Management and IBM Cloud Shell
  39. IBM Cloud Satellite
  40. IBM Cloud Schematics
  41. IBM Cloud Security and Compliance Center
  42. IBM Cloud Secrets Manager
  43. IBM Cloud Transit Gateway
  44. IBM Cloud Virtual Private Cloud
  45. IBM Cloud Virtual Private Cloud - Load Balancer for VPC: Application Load Balancer and Network Load Balancer
  46. IBM Cloud Virtual Private Cloud - VPN for VPC Client-to-Site Server and Site-to-Site Gateway
  47. IBM Cloud Virtual Private Endpoint for VPC
  48. IBM Cloud Virtual Server for VPC
  49. IBM Cloud Virtual Server for VPC - Auto Scale for VPC
  50. IBM Cloud Virtual Server for VPC - Dedicated Host for VPC
  51. IBM Cloud Virtual Servers
  52. IBM Cloudant Dedicated Cluster
  53. IBM Cloudant for IBM Cloud
  54. IBM Event Streams for IBM Cloud (Standard)
  55. IBM Event Streams for IBM Cloud (Enterprise)
  56. IBM Key Protect for IBM Cloud
  57. IBM Power Virtual Server on IBM Cloud
  58. IPSec VPN
  59. SAP-Certified Cloud Infrastructure
