Service Organization Control (SOC) reports are independent, third-party reports issued by assessors certified by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), address the risks associated with an outsourced service.

An SOC 1 report details the organization’s internal controls over client-owned data involved in client financial reporting. Report usage is restricted and intended for organizations and the auditors who audit financial statements. SOC 1 reports are not intended for the general public.

SOC 1 audits and reports are based on the Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements (SSAE 18) and the International Standards for Assurance Engagements No. 3402 (ISAE 3402).



Reports and other documentation

Contact an IBM representative to request SOC 1 reports.