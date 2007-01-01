By provision of a Spanish law 11/2007, Spanish citizens have a legal right to access government services electronically. Governed by Royal Decree 3/2010, the Esquema Nacional de Seguridad (ENS) (National Security Framework) aims to establish a security policy for the use of electronic media. Inclusive of cloud computing services, ENS defines basic principles and minimum requirements for the protection of information.



The ENS' security provisions apply to government agencies and public organizations as well as to all cloud service providers that deliver offerings to those agencies and organizations.

- View the IBM Cloud infrastructure ENS High certificate in Spanish

- View the IBM Cloud infrastructure ENS High certificate in English



- View the IBM Cloud Platform ENS High certificate in Spanish

- View the IBM Cloud Platform ENS High certificate in English