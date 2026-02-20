What is storage optimization and why does it matter?

An important aspect of overall data optimization, storage optimization involves strategies and technologies—such as data deduplication and compression—to improve efficiency. These approaches help enterprises manage the massive volumes of unstructured data associated with artificial intelligence (AI) and other data‑intensive workloads.

With AI adoption accelerating, storage optimization has become essential for organizations to scale and support their AI initiatives. According to Mordor Intelligence, the data storage market size was estimated at USD 250.77 billion in 2025.¹ It is expected to reach USD 483.90 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.05%.

The need for data storage solutions that can support the intense compute demands of AI and machine learning (ML) drives this growth. The need to guard against data loss caused by outages, system failures or cyberattacks also fuels this growth.