Storage

What is storage optimization and why does it matter?

Published 20 February 2026
By Stephanie Susnjara , Ian Smalley

Storage optimization, defined

Storage optimization is the process of improving data storage to reduce costs, improve performance and better use available capacity.

An important aspect of overall data optimization, storage optimization involves strategies and technologies—such as data deduplication and compression—to improve efficiency. These approaches help enterprises manage the massive volumes of unstructured data associated with artificial intelligence (AI) and other data‑intensive workloads.

With AI adoption accelerating, storage optimization has become essential for organizations to scale and support their AI initiatives. According to Mordor Intelligence, the data storage market size was estimated at USD 250.77 billion in 2025.¹ It is expected to reach USD 483.90 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.05%.

The need for data storage solutions that can support the intense compute demands of AI and machine learning (ML) drives this growth. The need to guard against data loss caused by outages, system failures or cyberattacks also fuels this growth.

Why does storage optimization matter?

Many of the data organizations manage today consists of huge datasets consisting of structured, semi-structured or unstructured data. Unstructured data—for example, images, videos, documents and sensor data—doesn’t easily conform to the fixed schemas of relational databases. As a result, traditional tools and methods generally can’t be used for its processing and analysis.

At the same time, enterprises are under pressure to harness AI-ready data that is accessible and trustworthy, supporting data integrity.

Generative AI (or gen AI) models are also changing storage requirements. These foundation models and large language models (LLMs) adapt continuously, producing massive datasets. Organizations need scalable, distributed storage solutions (for example, distributed file systems, object storage) to manage the amount of data produced by AI workloads.

Ultimately, without improved storage to handle these new demands, organizations encounter bottlenecks that slow AI performance, escalating costs and data management challenges that limit their ability to scale AI successfully.

IBM Storage FlashSystem

IBM Storage FlashSystem: Optimizing VMware for Cost, Simplicity and Resilience

Discover how IBM FlashSystem optimizes VMware environments for cost efficiency, simplicity, and resilience. This session highlights how FlashSystem can enhance data safety, accessibility, and performance, making it an ideal solution for modern IT infrastructures.
Explore IBM Storage FlashSystem

How does storage optimization work?

Storage optimization consists of interrelated components that manage performance, capacity and storage costs throughout the data lifecycle. Combined, these techniques also underpin AI storage, a set of purpose‑built systems designed to meet the performance and scalability demands of AI workloads.

The following are some important storage optimization techniques:

  • Data deduplication and compression
  • Flash storage and solid-state drives (SSDs)
  • Storage tiering
  • Data archiving
  • Thin provisioning
  • Storage automation
  • Cloud storage integration
  • Data lifecycle management

Data deduplication and compression

Data deduplication is the process of identifying duplicate data and storing it only as a single copy. This function reduces backup times through analyzing data at the file or block storage level.

Compression entails detecting patterns and redundancies, encoding data more efficiently and decreasing file sizes—all while maintaining high-speed access.

Both of these techniques eliminate redundancy and reduce an organization’s storage footprint.

Flash storage and solid-state drives (SSDs)

Semiconductor technologies like flash storage and SSDs deliver the speed and low latency that performance-intensive workloads require.

Unlike spinning disks, flash storage accesses data electronically at memory speeds, eliminating mechanical delays and heightening overall throughput.

Storage tiering

Storage tiering automatically moves data to the appropriate storage type based on access patterns and cost.

Hot data (often accessed) resides on high-performance flash, warm data (occasionally accessed) moves to standard SSDs and cold data (rarely accessed) migrates to disk or cloud archive tiers.

Data archiving

Data archiving moves older or infrequently retrieved data to long-term storage optimized for capacity rather than performance, freeing up premium storage for active workloads while keeping archived data accessible on demand.

Thin provisioning

Thin provisioning allocates storage capacity as applications consume physical storage space, rather than reserving large blocks upfront. This approach prevents overprovisioning and improves usage rates, decreasing hardware investments.

Storage automation

Software automation manages operations and workflows with limited human intervention.

Automated systems predict capacity needs, optimize data placement and respond to workload demands in real time, decreasing manual effort as environments grow more complex.

Cloud storage integration

Hybrid cloud architecture combines local storage for performance-critical operations with cloud storage for repositories and archives, allowing organizations to scale dynamically without capital investment.

Data lifecycle management (DLM)

The practice of DLM establishes policies that determine how data moves through storage tiers from creation to deletion. It also defines retention periods, migration schedules and deletion rules based on business value and regulatory requirements.

Storage optimization tools and solutions

Businesses implement storage optimization through a range of technologies and solutions, including the technologies outlined below:

  • Software platforms: Storage optimization platforms offer organizations the flexibility to work with existing storage systems, automating tasks (such as deduplication, compression, intelligent tiering) without requiring hardware replacement. These platforms also provide monitoring and analytics capabilities that provide visibility into storage usage and help teams identify anomalies.
  • Cloud-native capabilities: Cloud service providers (such as IBM, AWS, Google Cloud or Microsoft Azure) offer cloud-native optimization features that automatically manage data placement and lifecycle policies, scaling with usage and providing pay-as-you-go pricing.
  • Integrated storage systems: Purpose-built storage systems (for example, IBM FlashSystem, NetApp) integrate storage optimization into hardware, delivering speed while simplifying management across hybrid environments.
  • Data management tools: Unified data management tools provide visibility and control across the entire storage ecosystem, along with security and governance capabilities.

Benefits of storage optimization

Storage optimization delivers various benefits that help organizations manage today’s AI and data-intensive workloads:

  • Improves performance: Delivers faster data retrieval speeds and decreased latency, helping teams to respond quickly and users to access insights free of delays.
  • Provides cost savings: Reduces storage expenses through compression, deduplication and intelligent tiering, ensuring organizations solely pay for the storage they need.
  • Enables scalability: Allows storage infrastructure to grow along with increasing data volumes and changing business demands without major infrastructure investment.
  • Boosts data management: Automates lifecycle policies for data movement, archiving and deletion, while simplifying data governance.
  • Enhances sustainability: Lowers energy consumption and the carbon footprint by optimizing resource use and intelligent storage allocation.

Storage optimization use cases

Organizations can apply storage optimization to business use cases across various workloads and environments:

  • AI and machine learning workloads
  • Backup and archiving
  • High-performance computing
  • Virtualization environments
AI and machine learning workloads

AI applications demand high-performance storage that can handle massive datasets and also control costs. Optimization delivers the speed AI models need for training and inference while managing data placement across hybrid cloud environments.
Backup and archiving

Modern backup strategies require efficient storage that scales without compromising recovery functions. Optimization techniques reduce storage footprints, strengthen operational resilience and help fulfill compliance requirements.
High-performance computing

High-performance computing (HPC) workloads generate enormous datasets that rely on extreme throughput and low latency. Optimized storage systems provide the performance computational workloads demand while simplifying data management and supporting researcher productivity.
Virtualization environments

Storage optimization reduces an organization’s overall IT footprint, delivers uniform performance across apps and integrates with virtualization platforms to improve storage efficiency without impacting availability.

Five best practices for storage optimization

The following strategic steps help organizations achieve storage optimization.

  1. Assess storage needs: Start by evaluating current storage usage to identify where optimization will have the biggest impact and which workloads will benefit most from improved performance or lower cost.
  2. Implement automated data management: Implement automated tiering and lifecycle policies to move data between storage types based on access patterns, decreasing manual operation and making sure that data resides in the most cost-effective location.
  3. Carry out routine monitoring: Tracking performance metrics and capacity trends helps organizations stay ahead of storage management challenges before they impact operations.
  4. Test before deploying: Validate optimization changes in non-production environments first to understand their impact on performance and application behavior before rolling out broadly.
  5. Meet business needs: Manage performance requirements with cost efficiency, along with planning for future data growth. The most effective storage optimization strategies support business priorities without overbuilding infrastructure.

Authors

Stephanie Susnjara

Staff Writer

IBM Think

Ian Smalley

Staff Editor

IBM Think
