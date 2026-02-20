What is storage optimization and why does it matter?

Storage optimization is the process of improving data storage to reduce costs, improve performance and better use available capacity.
An important aspect of overall data optimization, storage optimization involves strategies and technologies—such as data deduplication and compression—to improve efficiency. These approaches help enterprises manage the massive volumes of unstructured data associated with artificial intelligence (AI) and other data‑intensive workloads.
With AI adoption accelerating, storage optimization has become essential for organizations to scale and support their AI initiatives. According to Mordor Intelligence, the data storage market size was estimated at USD 250.77 billion in 2025.¹ It is expected to reach USD 483.90 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.05%.
The need for data storage solutions that can support the intense compute demands of AI and machine learning (ML) drives this growth. The need to guard against data loss caused by outages, system failures or cyberattacks also fuels this growth.
Many of the data organizations manage today consists of huge datasets consisting of structured, semi-structured or unstructured data. Unstructured data—for example, images, videos, documents and sensor data—doesn’t easily conform to the fixed schemas of relational databases. As a result, traditional tools and methods generally can’t be used for its processing and analysis.
At the same time, enterprises are under pressure to harness AI-ready data that is accessible and trustworthy, supporting data integrity.
Generative AI (or gen AI) models are also changing storage requirements. These foundation models and large language models (LLMs) adapt continuously, producing massive datasets. Organizations need scalable, distributed storage solutions (for example, distributed file systems, object storage) to manage the amount of data produced by AI workloads.
Ultimately, without improved storage to handle these new demands, organizations encounter bottlenecks that slow AI performance, escalating costs and data management challenges that limit their ability to scale AI successfully.
Storage optimization consists of interrelated components that manage performance, capacity and storage costs throughout the data lifecycle. Combined, these techniques also underpin AI storage, a set of purpose‑built systems designed to meet the performance and scalability demands of AI workloads.
The following are some important storage optimization techniques:
Data deduplication is the process of identifying duplicate data and storing it only as a single copy. This function reduces backup times through analyzing data at the file or block storage level.
Compression entails detecting patterns and redundancies, encoding data more efficiently and decreasing file sizes—all while maintaining high-speed access.
Both of these techniques eliminate redundancy and reduce an organization’s storage footprint.
Semiconductor technologies like flash storage and SSDs deliver the speed and low latency that performance-intensive workloads require.
Unlike spinning disks, flash storage accesses data electronically at memory speeds, eliminating mechanical delays and heightening overall throughput.
Storage tiering automatically moves data to the appropriate storage type based on access patterns and cost.
Hot data (often accessed) resides on high-performance flash, warm data (occasionally accessed) moves to standard SSDs and cold data (rarely accessed) migrates to disk or cloud archive tiers.
Data archiving moves older or infrequently retrieved data to long-term storage optimized for capacity rather than performance, freeing up premium storage for active workloads while keeping archived data accessible on demand.
Thin provisioning allocates storage capacity as applications consume physical storage space, rather than reserving large blocks upfront. This approach prevents overprovisioning and improves usage rates, decreasing hardware investments.
Software automation manages operations and workflows with limited human intervention.
Automated systems predict capacity needs, optimize data placement and respond to workload demands in real time, decreasing manual effort as environments grow more complex.
Hybrid cloud architecture combines local storage for performance-critical operations with cloud storage for repositories and archives, allowing organizations to scale dynamically without capital investment.
The practice of DLM establishes policies that determine how data moves through storage tiers from creation to deletion. It also defines retention periods, migration schedules and deletion rules based on business value and regulatory requirements.
Businesses implement storage optimization through a range of technologies and solutions, including the technologies outlined below:
Storage optimization delivers various benefits that help organizations manage today’s AI and data-intensive workloads:
Organizations can apply storage optimization to business use cases across various workloads and environments:
AI applications demand high-performance storage that can handle massive datasets and also control costs. Optimization delivers the speed AI models need for training and inference while managing data placement across hybrid cloud environments.
Modern backup strategies require efficient storage that scales without compromising recovery functions. Optimization techniques reduce storage footprints, strengthen operational resilience and help fulfill compliance requirements.
High-performance computing (HPC) workloads generate enormous datasets that rely on extreme throughput and low latency. Optimized storage systems provide the performance computational workloads demand while simplifying data management and supporting researcher productivity.
Storage optimization reduces an organization’s overall IT footprint, delivers uniform performance across apps and integrates with virtualization platforms to improve storage efficiency without impacting availability.
The following strategic steps help organizations achieve storage optimization.
Gartner evaluates performance and scalability across today’s most critical storage platforms for hybrid cloud deployments.
Learn how to overcome your data challenges with high-performance file and object storage, designed to enhance AI, machine learning and analytics processes while ensuring data security and scalability.
Learn about the types of flash memory and storage and explore how businesses are using flash technology to enhance efficiency, reduce latency and future-proof their data storage infrastructure.
IBM FlashSystem is a portfolio of enterprise flash storage solutions built for speed, scalability, and data protection.
IBM Storage is a family of data storage hardware, software defined storage and storage management software.
IBM provides proactive support for web servers and data center infrastructure to reduce downtime and improve IT availability.
IBM Storage and FlashSystem deliver high-performance, secure, and scalable storage solutions for any workload, on‑prem or in the cloud.
