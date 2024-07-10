What is HR outsourcing?

Published: 10 July 2024
Contributor: Keith O'Brien, Amanda Downie
Human resources outsourcing (HRO) is the process of transferring select HR services, functions and activities to third-party providers.
Organizations have encountered more complexity in their human resources management due to hybrid working environments, increased employee protections and more difficulties retaining high-performing employees. It is an especially valuable service for small businesses and midsized businesses that might not have enough internal HR resources to achieve everything they need to meet employee and business needs.
Freeing up full-time HR staff to focus on the most important components of the employee experience helps both HR professionals and employees alike. HR management should take ownership of this rapidly changing world and identify areas where they can outsource the work.
Executives in the HR department are confronting a rapidly changing environment where they need to decide which activities HR professionals should prioritize, which they should automate through technology, and which they can outsource.
By outsourcing several long-term and day-to-day responsibilities to external resources, HR professionals can focus on key components of the overall employee experience. Organizations need to consider the best division of labor so that there are enough activities handled internally to maintain the wanted company culture. That is something business owners can get behind as it aligns with many business benefits.
IBM was recognized as a Leader in Multi-Process Human Resource Outsourcing (MPHRO) Services in 2023 by Everest Group.
Once an organization decides it will outsource some of its HR solutions, it must then find the right HR outsourcing partner. Knowing which options are out there and which one is best for their needs is a crucial component of this process.
ASPs provide access to HR software that can manage payroll processing, benefits administration and new hires. ASPs are a valuable HR technology that can help organizations achieve their HR needs.
BPOs can manage HR tasks that organizations prefer to offload to another company. Generally, companies outsource human resources management functions that, while essential to the business, are not part of its core value proposition. Today, BPO services are used across numerous industries—from healthcare and pharmaceuticals to energy and ecommerce—as companies explore more ways to improve user experience and gain competitive advantages.
These hybrid organizations are a full-service HR outsourcing type known as co-employement. The PEO employs the HR professionals but other organizations use them. The PEO maintains the managerial and administrative oversight of the HR employees.
Organizations should identify which tasks the in-house HR team should manage and which they should outsource. In general, there are several administrative tasks related to the HR function that organizations often prefer external parties to handle.
Outsourcing select HR tasks and functions can create several important benefits for organizations of all sizes.
Enabling HR professionals to focus on the most important issues improves the entire organization. HR outsourcing helps streamline HR operations by freeing employees from having to do unnecessary administrative tasks.
Offloading tasks not only improves HR team member satisfaction but also improves employee relations. That is because HR professionals are often overwhelmed with responsibilities, and don’t have as much time as they would like to work directly with employees on their issues and goals.
Outsourcing those noncore tasks—such as answering questions related to benefits—gives employees answers in a more timely manner, thus increasing satisfaction. Also, this outsourcing allows HR teams to work directly with people on higher-level issues or projects, which provide visibility into how their work leads to positive results.
Ultimately, HR experts understand that outsourcing can solve many HR needs while also serving as a cost-saving initiative. Finding the right HR outsourcing providers saves money through economies of scale; this includes cost savings on hiring extra HR personnel and reducing onboarding and training costs.
Having successfully outsourced several non-core activities, HR teams can devote their attention to some other important issues.
Equip your workforce with the skills of the future. Transform your talent acquisition and skills strategies and processes with the right balance of people, AI and data. Whether you are looking to address high turnover, enhance the recruiting technology stack, improve workforce productivity, address skills shortages or create an effective learning experience for a diverse workforce, IBM can provide customized strategies and tools across consulting, technology and managed services.
