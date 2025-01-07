Mobile device security: Why protection is critical in the hybrid workforce

4 min read
In our mobile-first/mobile-last world, many employees’ work days both start and end on a mobile device. Mobile devices are now essential tools for productivity and communication. As many organizations transition to hybrid work environments, mobile devices offer a rich target for malicious actors because they are often the least protected corporate devices and offer platforms from which to launch social engineering attacks.
Unlike traditional computers, which are generally well-defended with antivirus software and cybersecurity protocols, mobile devices are frequently left vulnerable due to a lack of user awareness and proper protection.
Mobile devices have unique vulnerabilities that cyber criminals increasingly exploit. Yet, because mobile device security has historically received less attention, most users and IT teams don’t fully recognize these risks. This lack of awareness often translates into a lack of cyber hygiene, such as timely updates and the installation of essential security software, leaving devices susceptible to a growing number of cyber threats.
Mobile devices face different security challenges than desktops or laptops, as they rely on various applications, connect to public networks and carry sensitive data in pockets and purses. Here are a few ways they are at greater risk:
In addition to the vulnerabilities mentioned above, there are specific mobile threats every user and IT team should be aware of:
While mobile threats are on the rise, there are ways to reduce the risk of attacks. Individuals and organizations can take proactive measures to secure their mobile devices and protect sensitive data. Regularly updating operating systems, using mobile security software and employing strong authentication are essential steps for protecting mobile devices. Additionally, limiting app permissions and promoting cybersecurity training among employees can significantly reduce risks.
For businesses, implementing a mobile device management (MDM) solution, like IBM MaaS360, is particularly valuable. MDM provides critical control and visibility, allowing organizations to enforce security policies, manage devices remotely and wipe data if a device is lost or stolen, ensuring comprehensive security across all mobile devices accessing company resources.
As more organizations embrace hybrid work models, mobile device security is no longer optional. In a world where business data is accessed on the go, employees and IT teams must take mobile security seriously. Without proper safeguards, the productivity benefits of mobile devices are outweighed by the increased security risks they pose.
IBM MaaS360 Mobile Threat Defense add-ons (Professional and Advanced) represent a major evolution in the endpoint security capabilities of the IBM MaaS360 platform and the enterprise mobility market. The new add-ons consolidate devices, users, threats and vulnerabilities into a unified endpoint management and security platform. MaaS360 Mobile Threat Defense provides device management, mobile threat defense, seamless integration with existing cybersecurity stacks and AI-driven security insights to accelerate threat assessment and response.
IBM MaaS360 Mobile Threat Defense Advanced represents a significant advance in how organizations adopt and leverage mobile device defense. As an integrated extension of IBM MaaS360, IBM MaaS360 Mobile Threat Defense Advanced combines simplicity and security in a single solution with a fully automated deployment and zero-touch device activation. The platform provides on-device protection powered by machine learning and features near real-time dashboards to identify risky users and devices, as well as detect and respond to advanced and persistent mobile threats.
MaaS360 Unified Endpoint Management, combined with the MaaS360 Mobile Threat Defense Professional add-on, provides IT administrators with a comprehensive, integrated, end-to-end solution that brings together best-in-class endpoint management and mobile threat defense. Administrators can manage and protect their mobile ecosystem from a central point of control with granular endpoint security policies and automated, proactive threat detection and response.
These offerings provide organizations with protection from evolving mobile threats. They also improve employee productivity while reducing risks to corporate data and employee privacy.
If you want to learn more about the significant evolution of the IBM MaaS360 platform and how IBM MaaS360 Mobile Threat Defense provides you with a simple way to protect your mobile users and corporate data from advanced mobile threats, register for our FREE webinar on January 14th here.