Mobile device security: Why protection is critical in the hybrid workforce

In our mobile-first/mobile-last world, many employees’ work days both start and end on a mobile device. Mobile devices are now essential tools for productivity and communication. As many organizations transition to hybrid work environments, mobile devices offer a rich target for malicious actors because they are often the least protected corporate devices and offer platforms from which to launch social engineering attacks.

Unlike traditional computers, which are generally well-defended with antivirus software and cybersecurity protocols, mobile devices are frequently left vulnerable due to a lack of user awareness and proper protection.

Mobile devices have unique vulnerabilities that cyber criminals increasingly exploit. Yet, because mobile device security has historically received less attention, most users and IT teams don’t fully recognize these risks. This lack of awareness often translates into a lack of cyber hygiene, such as timely updates and the installation of essential security software, leaving devices susceptible to a growing number of cyber threats.