Router reality check: 86% of default passwords have never been changed

4 min read
Misconfigurations remain a popular compromise point — and routers are leading the way.
According to recent survey data, 86% of respondents have never changed their router admin password, and 52% have never adjusted any factory settings. This puts attackers in the perfect position to compromise enterprise networks. Why put the time and effort into creating phishing emails and stealing staff data when supposedly secure devices can be accessed using “admin” and “password” as credentials?
It’s time for a router reality check.
Routers allow multiple devices to use the same internet connection. They accomplish this goal by directing traffic — internal devices are routed along the most efficient path to outside-facing services, and incoming data is sent to the appropriate endpoint.
If attackers manage to compromise routers, they can control both what comes out of and what goes into your network. This introduces risks such as:
The nature of router attacks also makes them hard to detect. This is because cyber criminals aren’t forcing their way into routers or taking circuitous routes to evade security defenses. Instead, they’re taking advantage of overlooked weak spots to access routers directly, which means they aren’t raising red flags.
Consider a router with “admin” as the login and no password. A few simple guesses get attackers into router settings without triggering a security response since they haven’t breached a network service or compromised an application. Instead, they’ve accessed routers the same way as staff and IT teams.
Industry newsletter
Stay up to date on the most important—and intriguing—industry trends on AI, automation, data and beyond with the Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
Your subscription will be delivered in English. You will find an unsubscribe link in every newsletter. You can manage your subscriptions or unsubscribe here. Refer to our IBM Privacy Statement for more information.
Companies recognize the need for robust cybersecurity. According to Gartner, spending on information security will grow 15% in 2025 to reach USD 212 billion. Common investment areas include endpoint protection platforms (EPPs), endpoint detection and response (EDR) and the integration of generative AI (gen AI). Routers, however, are often overlooked.
For example, 89% of respondents have never updated their router firmware. The same number have never changed their default network name, and 72% have never changed their Wi-Fi password.
This is problematic. A recent report found that popular OT/IoT router firmware images were outdated and contained exploitable N-day vulnerabilities. The report found that, on average, open-source components were more than five years old and were four years behind the latest release.
As noted by GovTech, meanwhile, an attack on a Pittsburgh-area water authority succeeded in part because the default password to its network was “1111”. Other common passwords include “password” and “123456;” in some cases, routers have no passwords. All attackers need is the login credential — which is often “admin” — and they have full access to router functions.
Even more telling is the fact that router security is getting worse, not better. Consider that in 2022, 48% of respondents said they had not adjusted their router settings, and 16% had never changed the admin password. In 2024, over 50% of routers were still running on factory settings, and just 14% had changed their password.
By spending more on security tools but not changing default configurations or updating router firmware, businesses are closing the doors but leaving the windows wide open.
So, how do companies minimize the risk of misconfiguration mistakes?
It starts with the basics: Change passwords regularly, update firmware and ensure that routers aren’t left on factory settings. Simple? Absolutely. Common? As survey data indicates, not so much.
In part, the disconnect between router risks and security realities stems from the sheer volume of cyberattacks. For example, 2023 saw 94% of companies hit by phishing attacks, and as noted by the IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report 2024, the average cost of a data breach is now USD 4.88 million, up 10% from 2023 and the highest ever reported. This puts cybersecurity teams on the defensive and on high alert for common attack vectors such as phishing, smishing and the use of “shadow IT” applications that haven’t been vetted or approved.
As a result, routers can slip through the cracks. The first step in solving this problem is creating a regular update schedule. Every four to six months, schedule a router review — put it in a shared calendar, and make sure all security staff know it’s going to happen. When the designated day comes, update firmware where possible and change login and password details. It’s also worth establishing a weekly schedule to review router traffic for any odd behaviors or unexpected login requests.
While basic cyber hygiene helps lower the risk of router attacks, shoring up security requires a more in-depth approach.
The first step is finding and securing every router on your network. Given the increasingly complex nature of enterprise networks, the easiest way to accomplish this goal is by using automation. Solutions such as IBM SevOne Automated Network Observability provide pre-built workflow templates for IT teams to identify connected devices, collect performance data and make data-driven decisions.
Companies also need to consider what happens when a router compromise occurs. Despite best efforts by security teams, the growing number of end points means it’s only a matter of time until attackers manage to find unprotected routers or circumvent existing defenses.
Effective response requires effective incident management. Solutions such as IBM Instana offer full-stack visibility, one-second granularity and three seconds to notify, giving teams the information they need when they need it to reduce security risks.
Bottom line? Failure to monitor and update router settings can open the door to compromise. To solve the problem, teams need a router reality check. By combining security hygiene best practices with intelligent automation solutions, enterprises can keep unauthorized users where they belong: 0utside protected networks.
The rising risk of router attacks, paired with a growing list of unreasonable expectations, creates complex challenges for security teams. The solution? Unreasonable observability. Learn more on IBM Instana and how it can help.