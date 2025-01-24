How cyberattacks on grocery stores could threaten food security

4 min read
Grocery store shoppers at many chains recently ran into an unwelcome surprise: empty shelves and delayed prescriptions. In early November, Ahold Delhaize USA was the victim of a cyberattack that significantly disrupted operations at more than 2,000 stores, including Hannaford, Food Lion and Stop and Shop. Specific details of the nature of the attack have not yet been publicly released.
Because the attack affected many digital systems, some stores were not able to accept credit/debit cards, while others had to shut down online ordering. Additionally, Hannaford’s website was offline for several days. Food supply issues have lasted several weeks in some cases, especially in the New England area, illustrating the impact cyberattacks have on people’s everyday lives.
The importance of cybersecurity in the food supply chain continues to increase as the agrifood industry becomes increasingly digitized. The increase in smart farming means a cybersecurity attack can even impact growing and harvesting. In addition to the production and distribution processes, a cyberattack can even impact food safety. For example, a cyberattack could interfere with technology that monitors food temperature during production, which can lead to contamination.
Cybersecurity is especially key in this industry because one issue in one segment can quickly compound across the globe. Because of the complex process of bringing food from farm to table, a single vulnerability in one small company can have a major impact on the food supply chain. Additionally, many agrifood companies rely heavily on third-party vendors.
“One challenge with ransomware attacks is that they can cause consequences for suppliers or partners of the victim company, in addition to the direct impact on the victim company itself. Considering the integrated and interconnected nature of the food and agriculture industry, a disruption in one company likely will have a cascading [effect],” according to the Farm to Table Ransomware Report by Food Ag ISAC.
For example, many grocery store chains hire vendors to transport products from warehouses to stores. A cyberattack on the transportation company can shut down critical systems, meaning that food does not arrive as scheduled, which leads to empty shelves.
“Attacks targeting suppliers, distributors or logistics providers can lead to delays in product delivery, shortages or the introduction of counterfeit products. Disruptions in the supply chain can have far-reaching consequences, affecting not only the profitability of companies but also impacting food availability and increasing prices for consumers,” reports Food Safety magazine.
According to Forbes, FBI Special Agent Gene Kowel, speaking at the August FBI Agriculture Threats Symposium in Nebraska, said: “The cyber risk and national security threat to farms, ranches and food processing facilities is growing exponentially. The threats are evolving, becoming more complex and severe.” He also stated that the four key threats facing the agriculture sector are ransomware attacks, foreign malware, data and intellectual property theft and bioterrorism impacting food production and the water supply. Additionally, he warned that foreign entities are actively attempting to destabilize the U.S. agriculture industry.
While grocery stores have dominated the headlines lately regarding agrifood cyberattacks, other companies faced cybersecurity attacks in recent years.
In October 2021, Schreiber Foods, a milk processing company, was the victim of a ransomware attack. According to ZDNET, the attack disrupted the entire milk supply due to a change in the digital processes for milk processing. Wisconsin State Farmer reported that milk deliveries resumed five days after the attack. Additionally, milk transporters were unable to access the building and the company faced a USD 2.5 million ransomware demand.
The highly publicized attack on JBS, the world’s largest meat-packing company, also happened in 2021. Business was disrupted at 47 locations in Australia and nine locations in the U.S. for five days after Russian hacker group Revil encrypted the organization’s systems. JBS reportedly paid USD 11 million in ransomware following the attack. The attack also led to some meat shortages as well as temporarily higher meat prices.
To strengthen cybersecurity in the agrifood industry, the Farm and Food Cybersecurity Act is currently in committee in both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. A key component of the act is that the secretary of agriculture will conduct a study every two years on cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities within the agriculture and food sectors.
Additionally, the secretary of agriculture will work with other agencies to conduct an annual cross-sector crisis simulation exercise for food-related cyber emergencies or disruptions.
“Food security is national security, so it’s critical that American agriculture is protected from cyber threats,” says Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich. “No longer just some tech issue, cyberattacks have the potential to upend folks’ daily lives and threaten our food supply, as we saw a couple of years ago when the meat-packing company JBS was taken offline by a ransomware attack. This legislation will require the Department of Agriculture to work closely with our national security agencies to ensure that adversaries like China can’t threaten our ability to feed ourselves by ourselves.”
Because of the critical nature of their services in relation to the food supply, all companies involved in the agrifood industry should make cybersecurity a high priority. To help improve cybersecurity in the industry, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) recently released a Food and Agriculture Cybersecurity Checklist.
Tips from the sheet include:
While the recent empty shelves in grocery stores are a stark reminder of the importance of cybersecurity, the agrifood industry must stay proactive about addressing cybersecurity risks every day of the year.