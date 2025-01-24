How cyberattacks on grocery stores could threaten food security

The importance of cybersecurity in the food supply chain continues to increase as the agrifood industry becomes increasingly digitized. The increase in smart farming means a cybersecurity attack can even impact growing and harvesting. In addition to the production and distribution processes, a cyberattack can even impact food safety. For example, a cyberattack could interfere with technology that monitors food temperature during production, which can lead to contamination.

Cybersecurity is especially key in this industry because one issue in one segment can quickly compound across the globe. Because of the complex process of bringing food from farm to table, a single vulnerability in one small company can have a major impact on the food supply chain. Additionally, many agrifood companies rely heavily on third-party vendors.

“One challenge with ransomware attacks is that they can cause consequences for suppliers or partners of the victim company, in addition to the direct impact on the victim company itself. Considering the integrated and interconnected nature of the food and agriculture industry, a disruption in one company likely will have a cascading [effect],” according to the Farm to Table Ransomware Report by Food Ag ISAC.

For example, many grocery store chains hire vendors to transport products from warehouses to stores. A cyberattack on the transportation company can shut down critical systems, meaning that food does not arrive as scheduled, which leads to empty shelves.

“Attacks targeting suppliers, distributors or logistics providers can lead to delays in product delivery, shortages or the introduction of counterfeit products. Disruptions in the supply chain can have far-reaching consequences, affecting not only the profitability of companies but also impacting food availability and increasing prices for consumers,” reports Food Safety magazine.

According to Forbes, FBI Special Agent Gene Kowel, speaking at the August FBI Agriculture Threats Symposium in Nebraska, said: “The cyber risk and national security threat to farms, ranches and food processing facilities is growing exponentially. The threats are evolving, becoming more complex and severe.” He also stated that the four key threats facing the agriculture sector are ransomware attacks, foreign malware, data and intellectual property theft and bioterrorism impacting food production and the water supply. Additionally, he warned that foreign entities are actively attempting to destabilize the U.S. agriculture industry.