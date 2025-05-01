Conquering the 3 core challenges of unstructured data

Gomstyn: Can you elaborate on the scalability challenge and what it takes to address it?

Nirmal: Unstructured data is more complex in the sense that it could have hundreds of fields and some of them might be mass fields or secure fields. When you ingest those documents, it becomes critical that it’s a governed ingestion and that data is stored in a governed store such as a data lakehouse.

You also need governance in your data pipeline. How do you bring observability and monitoring into it? If there's a drift in that pipeline or a change in that pipeline, how do you quickly identify it and resolve it? These pipelines could be complex and long, and you want to make sure that you are getting the correct results, execution time, performance and accuracy throughout. You need tools to make sure you can build, govern and observe pipelines.

For enterprises, it’s also about security. Data security becomes a critical element to make sure that they don’t lose that data. We have data security tools to make sure the data is encrypted. So, as you scale, you want to make sure that the governance and the security that you have on the structured side also comes to the unstructured side.