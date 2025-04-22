To be clear, AI models—even the most cutting-edge LLMs—don’t have emotions or empathy, despite their ability to say empathetic things. Technically speaking, it’s a stretch to even say that a chatbot “responds” to your prompt: it’s more accurate (albeit less fun) to say that the chatbot probabilistically appends text to it. Autoregressive LLMs are simply trained to iteratively predict the next word in a sequence of text that begins with your input, applying linguistic patterns it learned from processing many millions of text samples, until it deems the sequence complete.

It would be reasonable to think that just increasing employees’ AI literacy will remove the risk of emotional involvement with AI. It would also be wrong.

As Harvard research has shown, a placebo can work even when you know it’s a placebo. For example, New York Times reporting from late last year explored how Silicon Valley insiders, including many who work in frontier AI research, have been increasingly turning to Anthropic’s Claude for “everything from legal advice to health coaching to makeshift therapy sessions.” Blake Lemoine, the Google engineer who famously claimed that Google’s LaMDA model was sentient in 2022, studied cognitive and computer science and worked in machine learning for years.

How is this possible? One broad explanation is that emotional reactions are processed intuitively, not logically, and when something is happening at the intuitive level it can bypass rational evaluation altogether. Technical expertise provides little immunity to this inherent bug in our code, because when we’re processing something intuitively—what the late Nobel laureate Daniel Kahneman called “System 1” or "fast" thinking—we often fail to enlist our technical knowledge at all. For example, as Kahneman describes in his seminal book Thinking, Fast and Slow, his research repeatedly demonstrated how “even statisticians [are] not good intuitive statisticians.”

With regard to chatbots, our attitudes toward AI are often shaped more by our “mental models” of it than by its actual performance. A 2023 MIT study found that “non-rational factors, such as superstitious thinking, significantly influence how individuals engage with AI systems.” For instance, the authors discovered a strong correlation between paranormal beliefs (like astrology) and likelihood to perceive even fake AI outputs as “valid, reliable, useful, and personalized."3

The paper's authors also allude to the techno-optimism of Silicon Valley as both a cause and result of this phenomenon. Likewise, Vox reporting on Blake Lemoine noted that Silicon Valley is fertile ground for obscure religious beliefs. The increasingly rapid pace of modern technological development might play a role here: in the famous words of Arthur Clark, “any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.”

Further complicating things, AI literacy might have an adverse affect on AI adoption: research from earlier this year suggests that knowing less about AI makes people more open to having it in their lives. The paper’s authors posit that people with lower AI literacy are more likely to see AI as magical or awe-inspiring, and that “efforts to demystify AI may inadvertently reduce its appeal.” Organizations might therefore face a tension between maximizing return on their investment in generative AI tools and minimizing emotional fallout from constant use of those tools.

Pointedly, the study found this link between low AI literacy and high AI enthusiasm to be strongest for “using AI tools in areas people associate with human traits, like providing emotional support or counseling.” When dealing with tasks without emotional connotations, such as analyzing test results, the pattern flipped.