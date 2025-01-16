The current state of ransomware: Weaponizing disclosure rules and more

As we near the end of 2024, ransomware remains a dominant and evolving threat against any organization. Cyber criminals are more sophisticated and creative than ever. They integrate new technologies, leverage geopolitical tensions and even use legal regulations to their advantage.

What once seemed like a disruptive but relatively straightforward crime has evolved into a multi-layered, global challenge that continues to threaten businesses and governments alike.

Let’s take a look at the state of ransomware today. We’ll focus on how cyber criminals are changing tactics, relying on AI technology, exploiting legal frameworks and more.