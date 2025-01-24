Are successful deepfake scams more common than we realize?

The employee who was tricked by the deepfake of the CFO to the tune of USD 25 million later admitted that when they first got the email supposedly from his CFO, the mention of a secret transaction made them wonder if the email was actually a phishing email. But once he got on the video, they recognized other members of his department in the video and decided it was authentic. However, the employee later learned that the video images of his department members were also deepfakes.

Many people who are victims overlook their concerns, questions and doubts. But what makes people, even those educated on deepfakes, push their concerns to the side and choose to believe an image is real? That’s the USD 1 million — or USD 25 million — question that we need to answer to prevent costly and damaging deepfake schemes in the future.

Sage Journals asked the question about who was more likely to fall for deepfakes and didn’t find any pattern around age or gender. However, older individuals may be more vulnerable to the scheme and have a hard time detecting it. Additionally, the researchers found that while awareness is a good starting point, it appears to have limited effectiveness in preventing people from falling for deepfakes.

However, computational neuroscientist Tijl Grootswagers of Western Sydney University likely hit the nail on the head as to the challenge of spotting a deepfake: it’s a brand new skill for each of us. We’ve learned to be skeptical of news stories and bias, but questioning the authenticity of an image we can see goes against our thought processes. Grootswagers told Science Magazine “In our lives, we never have to think about who is a real or a fake person. It’s not a task we’ve been trained on.”

Interestingly, Grootswagers discovered that our brains are better at detection without our intervention. He discovered that when people looked at a picture of a deepfake, the image resulted in a different electrical signal to the brain’s visual cortex than a legitimate image or video. When asked why, he wasn’t quite sure — maybe the signal never reached our consciousness due to interference from other brain regions, or maybe humans don’t recognize the signals that an image is fake because it’s a new task.

This means that each of us must begin to train our brain to consider that any image or video that we view could possibly be a deepfake. By asking this question each and every time we begin to act on content, we may be able to begin detecting our brain signals that are spotting the fakes before we can. And most importantly, if we do fall victim to a deepfake, especially at work, it’s key that each of us reports all instances. Only then can experts and authorities begin to curb the creation and proliferation.